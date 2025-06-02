Golf

Scottie Scheffler Earns Almost $10M In Just 30 Days Of PGA Tour Golf After Back-To-Back Memorial Tournament Triumph

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Scottie Scheffler Golf 1
Scottie Scheffler Golf 1

Following his back-to-back win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler has earned just shy of $10million in just 30 days of PGA Tour golf.

During this 30 day period, the world number one won three tournaments and came fourth in the other. A truly dominant run from the American golfing phenom.

Scottie Scheffler Earned Almost $10M In Just 30 Days Of Golf

World number one Scottie Scheffler headed to Muirfield Village last week for the 2025 Memorial Tournament, looking to retain his title and go back-to-back at Jack Nicklaus’ place.

With the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jason Day some of the Memorial Tournament notable omissions, Scheffler was a fairly big favorite before he’d even hit his first tee shot on Thursday.

It was abundantly clear to see why this was the case, as Scheffler went on to win his second Memorial Tournament and 16th PGA Tour event by four shots.

Scheffler’s most recent win as this PGA Tour signature event meant he pocketed $4m in Memorial Tournament prize money for his latest victory. That $4m Scheffler secured on Sunday meant that he earned just shy of $10m in his last 30 days of golfing action.

The three-time major champion won the Byron Nelson ($1,782,000) back in early May, before then backing that up with a win at the 2025 PGA Championship where he earned $3.42m in prize money.

He then featured at the Charles Schwab Challenge event the following week in his home state of Texas, finishing in a tie for fourth. This earned Scheffler a measly $427,500, which isn’t a lot by his incredibly high standards.

Now, after winning $4m for his back-to-back Memorial Tournament triumph at Jack’s place, Scottie Scheffler has earned exactly $9,629,500 in official tournament prize money in the last 30 days alone. Quite remarkable.

Scheffler really is the dominant force in world golf right now, and you wouldn’t back against him winning another major this year and probably the season-long FedEx Cup too.

He really is a phenomenal talent and the single best player in the world right now by quite some distance.

Scheffler’s Caddie Ted Scott Has Earned Almost $1M In Last 30 Days

Given Scottie Scheffler’s huge success over the past month, earning precisely $9,629,500 in prize money, this means that his caddie Ted Scott has earned a fortune too.

The majority of caddies are given a 10% cut of their golfers earnings at each tournament. This means that in the past 30 days when Scheffler has earned almost $10m in prize money, his caddy Ted Scott has earned just shy of $1m too.

To be exact, Scott has pocketed a guaranteed $962,950 in the last 30 days for carrying Scheffler’s bag.

Over the course of a season, the famous caddie will make millions purely for being alongside the best player in the world and the dominant force that is Scottie Scheffler.

Not bad for carrying Scheffler’s clubs and giving him the odd bit of advice, not that he needs too much given his pure superiority on the golf course.

Scottie Scheffler Becomes Just Second Golfer EVER To Win Back-To-Back Memorial Tournaments

As well as earning almost $10m in the past 30 days, Scottie Scheffler made history in becoming just the second player to successfully defend their title at the Memorial Tournament.

A few players have of course won multiple Memorials, but only one other golfer in history has won them back-to-back. That man is a certain Tiger Woods.

Not only is Woods the only man to ever win back-to-back Memorials, but he actually won it three consecutives times. The 15-time major champion won Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

Woods has won the Memorial Tournament a record five times, which is more than any other player in history. As well as his three wins from 1999-2001, Woods also won it in 2009 and then again in 2012.

Other players such as Jack Nicklaus, Hale Erwin, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Kenny Perry and Patrick Cantlay have won the Memorial at least twice.

Golf fans are witnessing something quite special right now with Scottie Scheffler. He is head and shoulders above any other player in the world right now. Period.

If Scheffler plays anywhere near his best, he wins. Fact. Even the likes of Rory McIlroy, who missed the 2025 Memorial Tournament, are struggling to deal with the dominance of the world’s best player right now.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Scottie Scheffler Golf 1
Golf

LATEST Scottie Scheffler Earns Almost $10M In Just 30 Days Of PGA Tour Golf After Back-To-Back Memorial Tournament Triumph

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jun 02 2025
Justin Thomas Viktor Hovland Golf
Golf
Justin Thomas & Viktor Hovland Have Both Heavily Criticizes Oakmont’s Par 3 Eighth Hole Which Is Over 290-Yards Long
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 30 2025

Ahead of the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club in June, both Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland have criticized the 290-yard par 3 eighth hole. The eighth hole at…

Scottie Scheffler Golf
Golf
Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Defending Champion Scottie Scheffler Paired With Truist Championship Winner Sepp Straka For Round 1 & 2
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025

The 2025 Memorial Tournament tee times have been officially confirmed for Round 1, with 36 two-balls announced for Thursday’s PGA Tour signature event action at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Memorial…

Jason Day Golf - Memorial Tournament Notable Omissions
Golf
Some Of The Biggest Names In World Golf Are MISSING The Memorial Tournament This Week At Muirfield Village
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
Why Is Rory McIlroy Missing Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament At Muirfield Village This Week?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 28 2025
Jack Nicklaus Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods - Golf
Golf
Jack Nicklaus Reveals He Doesn’t ‘Hold Anything Against’ Rory McIlroy For Missing His Memorial Tournament This Week
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 28 2025
Memorial Tournament Prize Money 2025 Golf
Golf
The 2025 Memorial Tournament Sees The Winner Pocket $4M In Prize Money As Part Of Signature PGA Tour $20M Total Purse
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 27 2025
Arrow to top