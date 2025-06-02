Scottie Scheffler Earned Almost $10M In Just 30 Days Of Golf

Following his back-to-back win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler has earned just shy of $10million in just 30 days of PGA Tour golf.

During this 30 day period, the world number one won three tournaments and came fourth in the other. A truly dominant run from the American golfing phenom.

World number one Scottie Scheffler headed to Muirfield Village last week for the 2025 Memorial Tournament, looking to retain his title and go back-to-back at Jack Nicklaus’ place.

With the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jason Day some of the Memorial Tournament notable omissions, Scheffler was a fairly big favorite before he’d even hit his first tee shot on Thursday.

It was abundantly clear to see why this was the case, as Scheffler went on to win his second Memorial Tournament and 16th PGA Tour event by four shots.

Scheffler’s most recent win as this PGA Tour signature event meant he pocketed $4m in Memorial Tournament prize money for his latest victory. That $4m Scheffler secured on Sunday meant that he earned just shy of $10m in his last 30 days of golfing action.

The three-time major champion won the Byron Nelson ($1,782,000) back in early May, before then backing that up with a win at the 2025 PGA Championship where he earned $3.42m in prize money.

He then featured at the Charles Schwab Challenge event the following week in his home state of Texas, finishing in a tie for fourth. This earned Scheffler a measly $427,500, which isn’t a lot by his incredibly high standards.

Now, after winning $4m for his back-to-back Memorial Tournament triumph at Jack’s place, Scottie Scheffler has earned exactly $9,629,500 in official tournament prize money in the last 30 days alone. Quite remarkable.

Scheffler really is the dominant force in world golf right now, and you wouldn’t back against him winning another major this year and probably the season-long FedEx Cup too.

He really is a phenomenal talent and the single best player in the world right now by quite some distance.

Scheffler’s Caddie Ted Scott Has Earned Almost $1M In Last 30 Days

Given Scottie Scheffler’s huge success over the past month, earning precisely $9,629,500 in prize money, this means that his caddie Ted Scott has earned a fortune too.

The majority of caddies are given a 10% cut of their golfers earnings at each tournament. This means that in the past 30 days when Scheffler has earned almost $10m in prize money, his caddy Ted Scott has earned just shy of $1m too.

To be exact, Scott has pocketed a guaranteed $962,950 in the last 30 days for carrying Scheffler’s bag.

Over the course of a season, the famous caddie will make millions purely for being alongside the best player in the world and the dominant force that is Scottie Scheffler.

Not bad for carrying Scheffler’s clubs and giving him the odd bit of advice, not that he needs too much given his pure superiority on the golf course.

Scottie Scheffler Becomes Just Second Golfer EVER To Win Back-To-Back Memorial Tournaments

As well as earning almost $10m in the past 30 days, Scottie Scheffler made history in becoming just the second player to successfully defend their title at the Memorial Tournament.

A few players have of course won multiple Memorials, but only one other golfer in history has won them back-to-back. That man is a certain Tiger Woods.

Not only is Woods the only man to ever win back-to-back Memorials, but he actually won it three consecutives times. The 15-time major champion won Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament in 1999, 2000 and 2001.

Woods has won the Memorial Tournament a record five times, which is more than any other player in history. As well as his three wins from 1999-2001, Woods also won it in 2009 and then again in 2012.

Other players such as Jack Nicklaus, Hale Erwin, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Kenny Perry and Patrick Cantlay have won the Memorial at least twice.

Golf fans are witnessing something quite special right now with Scottie Scheffler. He is head and shoulders above any other player in the world right now. Period.

If Scheffler plays anywhere near his best, he wins. Fact. Even the likes of Rory McIlroy, who missed the 2025 Memorial Tournament, are struggling to deal with the dominance of the world’s best player right now.

Scottie Scheffler has played 12 events this year. The median player in those events — the player who finished smack in the middle of the pack of each tournament — would have made most (though not all) of the 12 cuts and had an aggregate score of around +8. Scottie is -140. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) June 1, 2025