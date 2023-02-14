After Scottie Scheffler went back-to-back last week at the Phoenix Open in Arizona, this week attentions turn to the Genesis Open from Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California, USA.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to California looking to get their 2023 PGA Tour season up and running in one of the biggest non-major events of the year. This season on the PGA Tour is set to be another sensational season of golf action. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting picks and promos for you on this page!

After the Phoenix Open last week, the PGA Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in California? Without further ado, here are our Genesis Open betting picks and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California, USA.

Genesis Open Golf Preview

After a compelling Phoenix Open tournament last week in Arizona, this week is the turn of the 2023 Genesis Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are in action, looking to win this stellar event. Golf in the United States is always a delight, so this week should be another thrilling one on the PGA Tour.

The field this week will be hopeful of hitting their best form, aiming to win a sizable share of the $20,000,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds, a sizable prize pot and a stellar field of golfing talent.

Who will be able to hold their nerve coming down the stretch on Sunday?

All of the best players in the world are are in action this week such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. All of these players will be hopeful of lifting the Genesis Open trophy come late afternoon on Sunday.

Not only that, but a certain Tiger Woods makes his return to competitive action this week. The 15-time major champion hasn’t competed since The 150th Open Championship at St Andrew’s in Scotland last summer. It’s unlikely he will contend this week, but write off Woods at your peril! It will be amazing to see the great man back in action.

Last year, Joaquin Niemann triumphed as he fended off the likes of Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young to win by two shots on -19 par. Niemann won’t be able to defend his title this week as he has since deferred to LIV Golf and no longer competes on the PGA Tour.

Taking a look at the course itself, the Riviera Country Club at is a quite exquisite piece of golfing architecture. It is a delightful golf course to play on, situated right out on the West Coast of the country. The course originally designed by George C. Thomas Jr and William P. Bell in 1926. It is a par 71 and 7,322 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tremendous fairways and sloping greens, as well as a few treacherous water hazards.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2023 Genesis Open this week from Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California, USA.

Genesis Open Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Genesis Open Tip 1: Jordan Spieth To Win @ +3500 with BetOnline

Our first selection and best bet to win the 2023 Genesis Open this week from California, is world number 16 and three-time major champion, Jordan Spieth.

Spieth comes to Pacific Palisades this week after a stellar showing last week in Arizona at the Phoenix Open. The 29-year-old finished in a tie for sixth overall, but was well in contention all week. He was just a few shots off the lead teeing off on Sunday, but couldn’t quite get his final round going to catch the eventual winner, Scottie Scheffler.

The biggest questions marks over Spieth right now are his driving and putting. The Texas man used to be the best putter on Tour, but has struggled recently with the short stick. Similarly, when Spieth’s driver plays ball and he finds the fairways regularly, he makes a tonne of birdies. The course should suit his eye and we can see why he is amongst the betting favorites this week with the best sports betting apps in the US.

We fully expect Collin Morikawa to enjoy another successful week this week and are confident he will be there or there abouts contending at the Genesis Open this weekend. He is a sensational talent and has already won three major championships as well as 10 other professional golf events.

Do not be surprised to see his name crop up at the top of the leaderboard again this week. Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a fantastic price of +3500 with BetOnline.

Genesis Open Tip 2: Jason Day To Win and Each-Way @ +4000 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the Genesis Open is former world no.1 and 15 time PGA and European Tour winner, Jason Day.

The Australian most definitely has what it takes to contend this week at Riviera at a course that he has played well at before. There have been several positive signs that Day is finding his best form again this season after a couple of lacklustre years on the PGA Tour by his incredibly high standards.

The 35-year-old has shown on numerous occasions that he can contend with all of the best golfers in the world. Lowry won the 2015 PGA Championship with a quite equitize week of golf, so who’s to say he can’t do something similar again this week.

The Aussie had a brilliant week last week at the Phoenix Open, finishing in solo fifth place. It is only a matter of time before Day gets back in the winners circle, and we think it will most definitely be this season. Do not be surprised to see his name crop up at the top of the leaderboard this week once again.

A really consistent player who doesn’t seem to make too many costly mistakes. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +4000 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Spieth and Day are our biggest fancies for success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Jon Rahm @ +750, Scottie Scheffler @ +1000, Justin Thomas @ +2000, Max Homa @ +2200 and Sam Burns @ +3000. All prices are with BetOnline.

Genesis Open 2023 Odds

Haven’t claimed our sensational golf betting offers yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites.

Here is a list of the 10 betting favorites with BetOnline for the upcoming golf action this week:

Jon Rahm @ +750

@ +750 Rory McIlroy @ +1000

@ +1000 Scottie Scheffler @ +1000

@ +1000 Justin Thomas @ +1600

@ +1600 Xander Schauffele @ +1800

@ +1800 Tony Finau @ +1800

@ +1800 Collin Morikawa @ +2200

@ +2200 Max Homa @ +2200

@ +2200 Patrick Cantlay @ +2500

@ +2500 Sungjae Im @ +2800

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Other Content You May Like