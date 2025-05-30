Golf

Justin Thomas & Viktor Hovland Have Both Heavily Criticizes Oakmont’s Par 3 Eighth Hole Which Is Over 290-Yards Long

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Justin Thomas Viktor Hovland Golf
Justin Thomas Viktor Hovland Golf

Ahead of the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club in June, both Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland have criticized the 290-yard par 3 eighth hole.

The eighth hole at Oakmont could play as long as 300-yards at the 2025 US Open, which both Hovland and Thomas are not fans off at all.

Justin Thomas Criticize Oakmont’s Par 3 Eighth Hole

Ahead of the 125th US Open in mid-June, some of the world’s best golfers have weighed-in with their thoughts on the infamous eighth hole at Oakmont Country Club.

The last time the US Open was held at Oakmont was back in 2016, where Dustin Johnson, who has the tied second most LIV Golf wins now since leaving the PGA Tour, triumph to capture his first major championship.

Now, Scottie Scheffler aims to go back-to-back with another major success having securing $3.42m in PGA Championship prize money for winning at Quail Hollow in early May.

However, all of the world’s best players will have to overcome the par 3 eighth hole at Oakmont. Standing at around 300 yards, Hole 8 is a daunting par 3, even for the best players on the planet.

Justin Thomas are just one of the world’s best golfers who aren’t exactly huge fans of these long par threes, instead preferring the shorter par 3 holes.

Ahead of Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, both Thomas and Hovland were vocal in their criticizm of long par 3s, in particular the eighth at akmont:

“I couldn’t tell you a par 3 over 250 yards that’s good, I would say, architecturally,” said Thomas.

“That’s not my favorite hole in the world. I think you could do some other things with that.

“But everyone’s going to have to play the same hole and going to have to execute the same shots, and I would love four 3s on it right now if I could take it,” admitted the two-time major champion.

Viktor Hovland Agrees With Thomas In Oakmont Hole 8 Criticizm

One fellow elite golfer who agrees with Justin Thomas in his criticizm of the par 3 eighth hole at Oakmont is former FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland.

The Norwegian golfer hasn’t been in the best form of his career this past year or 18 months, but is slowly getting back to somewhere near his best.

Ahead of Jack Nicklaus’ event at Muirfield Village, where there is $20m of Memorial Tournament prize money up for grabs, Hovland was also critical of Oakmont’s eighth hole when asked by the media:

“I just think all the best par 3s are under 200. You can maybe have it just over 200, but as soon as you start to take head covers off on par 3s, I just think it gets a little silly,” admitted Hovland.

“Yeah, man, that’s a hard hole because it’s, like, you got to be so precise from back there, and you’re hitting a 3-iron or I hit a 7-wood a couple times. I just don’t think when you have to make a hole that long, it just doesn’t become that great,” concluded Hovland.

Hole 8 At Oakmont Is The Longest Par 3 In US Open History

With Oakmont Country Club hosting the 125th US Open golf tournament, the infamous par 3 eighth hole could end up having a huge baring on the final standings come Sunday.

You can guarantee that almost every player in the 2025 US Open field would bite your hand off for four pars across the four days of action at holy 8.

Standing upward of 290-yards, and perhaps even over 300-yards in length, the eighth hole at Oakmont is officially the longest par 3 in US Open history.

Golf fans do enjoy seeing the best players in the world struggle from time to time of course, but this length of par 3 is borderline ridiculous. You might even find some players hitting driver!

All of the 125th US Open action gets underway on Thursday June 12, with all of the world’s best players hopeful of capturing the third major championship of the year.

To do so, they will have to navigate the daunting par 3 eighth hole perfectly.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Scottie Scheffler Golf
Golf

LATEST Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Defending Champion Scottie Scheffler Paired With Truist Championship Winner Sepp Straka For Round 1 & 2

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025
Jason Day Golf - Memorial Tournament Notable Omissions
Golf
Some Of The Biggest Names In World Golf Are MISSING The Memorial Tournament This Week At Muirfield Village
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025

Some of the best players and most popular golfers in the world are set to miss the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club this year. Join us as…

Charlie Woods Wins First AJGA Title, Channeling Tiger’s Legacy with Final-Round Brilliance
Golf
Charlie Woods Wins First AJGA Title, Channeling Tiger’s Legacy with Final-Round Brilliance
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 29 2025

Charlie Woods wins first AJGA title with final-round 66, echoing Tiger’s legacy and showing signs of future golf greatness. The last name is iconic. The pressure, immense. But on a…

Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
Why Is Rory McIlroy Missing Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament At Muirfield Village This Week?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 28 2025
Jack Nicklaus Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods - Golf
Golf
Jack Nicklaus Reveals He Doesn’t ‘Hold Anything Against’ Rory McIlroy For Missing His Memorial Tournament This Week
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 28 2025
Memorial Tournament Prize Money 2025 Golf
Golf
The 2025 Memorial Tournament Sees The Winner Pocket $4M In Prize Money As Part Of Signature PGA Tour $20M Total Purse
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 27 2025
Oakmont Country Club Hole 8 US Open Golf
Golf
The 8th Hole At Oakmont Country Club Is Set To Become Officially The Longest Par 3 In US Open History
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 23 2025
Arrow to top