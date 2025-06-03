The PGA Tour heads to Canada this week at TPC Toronto, with some of the world’s best golfers in action at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. The full field are competing for $9.8m in Canadian Open prize money over the course of the week.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 65 golfers who make the cut this week at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money bar an appearance purse, with the $9.8m being split between the 65 players who make the weekend.

$9.8M Prize Money On Offer At The 2025 Canadian Open

Defending Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre heads to TPC Toronto this week looking to defend his title, but he’ll be up against some of the world’s best players on the PGA Tour this week.

Rory McIlroy was one of the Memorial Tournament notable omissions last week, but he is back in action this week in the final event before the third major championship next week – the 125th US Open.

This week’s Canadian Open is the last PGA Tour event before the 2025 US Open golf tournament, which is being played at Oakmont Country Club next Thursday.

Despite not being one of the most stacked fields on tour, there is still a whole host of prize money on offer at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open this week. The top 65 and ties will make the weekend and be in with a chance of taking home a large portion of the purse.

The total prize money and purse splits for all 65 players who make the cut at the 2025 Canadian Open is $9.8m. $9.8m shared between 65 players might not be as much as some of the other signature events, but it is still a lot of money.

The Canadian Open purse has actually increased by $400,000 from last year, with just $9.4m in prize money in 2024. This years, both first and second will take home seven-figure paydays, meanwhile players that finish from third to 23rd will all make six-figures.

Winner Set For $1,764,000 Payday From $9.8M Canadian Open Purse

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 Canadian Open prize money pot. As outlined above, the total prize pot has increased by $400,000 this year, meaning there is even more cash up for grabs for the full field.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $1,764,000 in prize money, with the runner-up ($1,068,200) also pocketing seven-figures. Even the player that finishes in 65th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $21,070. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at TPC Toronto, there is also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer for the eventual winner in the season-long PGA Tour event. A win here also secures additional world ranking points.

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 Canadian Open prize money and purse breakdown.

Each of the 65 players that make the cut will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 5th June, with the 2025 RBC Canadian Open taking center-stage this week in the world of golf. Who will reign supreme come Sunday after 72 holes?

Canadian Open Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money 1st $1,764,000 2nd $1,068,200 3rd $676,200 4th $480,200 5th $401,800 6th $355,250 7th $330,750 8th $306,250 9th $286,650 10th $267,050 11th $247,450 12th $227,850 13th $208,250 14th $188,650 15th $178,850 16th $169,050 17th $159,250 18th $149,450 19th $139,650 20th $129,850 21st $120,050 22nd $110,250 23rd $102,410 24th $94,570 25th $86,730 26th $78,890 27th $75,950 28th $73,010 29th $70,070 30th $67,130 31st $64,190 32nd $61,250 33rd $58,310 34th $55,860 35th $53,410 36th $50,960 37th $48,510 38th $46,550 39th $44,590 40th $42,630 41st $40,670 42nd $38,710 43rd $36,750 44th $34,790 45th $32,830 46th $30,870 47th $28,910 48th $27,342 49th $25,970 50th $25,186 51st $24,598 52nd $24,010 53rd $23,618 54th $23,226 55th $23,030 56th $22,834 57th $22,638 58th $22,442 59th $22,246 60th $22,050 61st $21,854 62nd $21,658 63rd $21,462 64th $21,266 65th $21,070

Where Does The RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Rank With Other PGA Tour Events?

Just like all of the PGA Tour events from week to week, there is millions of dollars up for grabs for all of the players in the Canadian Open field this week.

This year, the Canadian Open purse has increased by $400,000 from last year. This means that the total prize money on offer this week at TPC Toronto is $9.8m. But where does this rank compared to other PGA Tour events?

With this $9.8m purse on offer, the Canadian Open sits inside the Top 20 most lucrative PGA Tour events of the year.

Outside of the four majors and the eight signature events, the Canadian Open actually boasts one of the biggest prize funds on the golfing roster.

The $9.8m Canadian Open prize money ranks as the 17th most lucrative on the PGA Tour this season.

This is a small purse compared to an event such as Jack Nicklaus’ event, with the Memorial Tournament prize money sitting at $20m for last week’s event at Muirfield Village.

When Is The 2025 Canadian Open?

🏌️ Event: Canadian Open

Canadian Open 📅 Date: Thu 5th Jun – Sun 8th Jun

Thu 5th Jun – Sun 8th Jun 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 8.00am ET

Approx. 8.00am ET 🏆 2024 Winner: Robert MacIntyre (-16)

Robert MacIntyre (-16) 💰 Purse: $9,800,000 ($1,764,000 winner)

$9,800,000 ($1,764,000 winner) 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS

Golf Channel/CBS ⛳️ Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley | Caledon, Ontario, Canada

Canadian Open Past Winners – Last 10

2024 : Robert MacIntyre (-16)

: Robert MacIntyre (-16) 2023 : Nick Taylor (-17)

: Nick Taylor (-17) 2022 : Rory McIlroy (-19)

: Rory McIlroy (-19) 2021 : Cancelled due to COVID-19

: Cancelled due to COVID-19 2020 : Cancelled due to COVID-19

: Cancelled due to COVID-19 2019 : Rory McIlroy (-22)

: Rory McIlroy (-22) 2018 : Dustin Johnson (-23)

: Dustin Johnson (-23) 2017 : Jhonattan Vegas (-21)

: Jhonattan Vegas (-21) 2016 : Jhonattan Vegas (-12)

: Jhonattan Vegas (-12) 2015: Jason Day (-17)

WATCH: Robert MacIntyre Wins 2024 Canadian Open On -16