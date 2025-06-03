Golf

The 2025 Canadian Open Sees The Winner Pocket $1,764,000 In Prize Money As Part Of $9.8M Total Purse

Paul Kelly
Canadian Open Prize Money Golf 1

The PGA Tour heads to Canada this week at TPC Toronto, with some of the world’s best golfers in action at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. The full field are competing for $9.8m in Canadian Open prize money over the course of the week.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 65 golfers who make the cut this week at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money bar an appearance purse, with the $9.8m being split between the 65 players who make the weekend.

$9.8M Prize Money On Offer At The 2025 Canadian Open

Defending Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre heads to TPC Toronto this week looking to defend his title, but he’ll be up against some of the world’s best players on the PGA Tour this week.

Rory McIlroy was one of the Memorial Tournament notable omissions last week, but he is back in action this week in the final event before the third major championship next week – the 125th US Open.

This week’s Canadian Open is the last PGA Tour event before the 2025 US Open golf tournament, which is being played at Oakmont Country Club next Thursday.

Despite not being one of the most stacked fields on tour, there is still a whole host of prize money on offer at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open this week. The top 65 and ties will make the weekend and be in with a chance of taking home a large portion of the purse.

The total prize money and purse splits for all 65 players who make the cut at the 2025 Canadian Open is $9.8m. $9.8m shared between 65 players might not be as much as some of the other signature events, but it is still a lot of money.

The Canadian Open purse has actually increased by $400,000 from last year, with just $9.4m in prize money in 2024. This years, both first and second will take home seven-figure paydays, meanwhile players that finish from third to 23rd will all make six-figures.

Winner Set For $1,764,000 Payday From $9.8M Canadian Open Purse

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 Canadian Open prize money pot. As outlined above, the total prize pot has increased by $400,000 this year, meaning there is even more cash up for grabs for the full field.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $1,764,000 in prize money, with the runner-up ($1,068,200) also pocketing seven-figures. Even the player that finishes in 65th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $21,070. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at TPC Toronto, there is also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer for the eventual winner in the season-long PGA Tour event. A win here also secures additional world ranking points.

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 Canadian Open prize money and purse breakdown.

Each of the 65 players that make the cut will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 5th June, with the 2025 RBC Canadian Open taking center-stage this week in the world of golf. Who will reign supreme come Sunday after 72 holes?

Canadian Open Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money
1st $1,764,000
2nd $1,068,200
3rd $676,200
4th $480,200
5th $401,800
6th $355,250
7th $330,750
8th $306,250
9th $286,650
10th $267,050
11th $247,450
12th $227,850
13th $208,250
14th $188,650
15th $178,850
16th $169,050
17th $159,250
18th $149,450
19th $139,650
20th $129,850
21st $120,050
22nd $110,250
23rd $102,410
24th $94,570
25th $86,730
26th $78,890
27th $75,950
28th $73,010
29th $70,070
30th $67,130
31st $64,190
32nd $61,250
33rd $58,310
34th $55,860
35th $53,410
36th $50,960
37th $48,510
38th $46,550
39th $44,590
40th $42,630
41st $40,670
42nd $38,710
43rd $36,750
44th $34,790
45th $32,830
46th $30,870
47th $28,910
48th $27,342
49th $25,970
50th $25,186
51st $24,598
52nd $24,010
53rd $23,618
54th $23,226
55th $23,030
56th $22,834
57th $22,638
58th $22,442
59th $22,246
60th $22,050
61st $21,854
62nd $21,658
63rd $21,462
64th $21,266
65th $21,070

Where Does The RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Rank With Other PGA Tour Events?

Just like all of the PGA Tour events from week to week, there is millions of dollars up for grabs for all of the players in the Canadian Open field this week.

This year, the Canadian Open purse has increased by $400,000 from last year. This means that the total prize money on offer this week at TPC Toronto is $9.8m. But where does this rank compared to other PGA Tour events?

With this $9.8m purse on offer, the Canadian Open sits inside the Top 20 most lucrative PGA Tour events of the year.

Outside of the four majors and the eight signature events, the Canadian Open actually boasts one of the biggest prize funds on the golfing roster.

The $9.8m Canadian Open prize money ranks as the 17th most lucrative on the PGA Tour this season.

This is a small purse compared to an event such as Jack Nicklaus’ event, with the Memorial Tournament prize money sitting at $20m for last week’s event at Muirfield Village.

When Is The 2025 Canadian Open?

  • 🏌️  Event: Canadian Open
  • 📅  Date: Thu 5th Jun – Sun 8th Jun
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 8.00am ET
  • 🏆  2024 Winner: Robert MacIntyre (-16)
  • 💰 Purse: $9,800,000 ($1,764,000 winner)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS
  • ⛳️  Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley | Caledon, Ontario, Canada

Canadian Open Past Winners – Last 10

  • 2024: Robert MacIntyre (-16)
  • 2023: Nick Taylor (-17)
  • 2022: Rory McIlroy (-19)
  • 2021: Cancelled due to COVID-19
  • 2020: Cancelled due to COVID-19
  • 2019: Rory McIlroy (-22)
  • 2018: Dustin Johnson (-23)
  • 2017: Jhonattan Vegas (-21)
  • 2016: Jhonattan Vegas (-12)
  • 2015: Jason Day (-17)

WATCH: Robert MacIntyre Wins 2024 Canadian Open On -16

