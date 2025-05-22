Join us at SportsLens as we outline everything you need to know about the upcoming 2025 US Open golf tournament.

This includes where is is being played, how many times the course has held the US Open and who has won around the historic golf course before.

Where Is The 2025 US Open?

The 125th US Open makes the third major championship of 2025.

So far this year at the majors, Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with victory at The Masters, before world number one Scottie Scheffler captured the Wanamaker Trophy in May, securing $3.42m in PGA Championship prize money in the process.

Now it’s time for the third major as all of the world’s best golfers embark on the 2025 US Open golf tournament.

This year, Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania will play host to the 125th US Open.

Oakmont was established back in 1903, over 122 years ago. Henry Fownes designed the course back in 1904, before Tom Fazio renovated it in 2015. It is widely regarded as the single oldest top-ranked golf course in the entire United States.

The course is a par 71 with a slope rating of 142 and is around 7,500 yards in length. However, for the US Open, it is a par 70 for the professionals.

125th US Open – Tournament Info

🏌️ Event: 125th US Open

125th US Open 📅 Date: Thu 12 Jun – Sun 15 Jun

Thu 12 Jun – Sun 15 Jun 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 8.00am ET

Approx. 8.00am ET 🏆 2024 Winner: Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

Bryson DeChambeau (-6) 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS/Peacock

Golf Channel/CBS/Peacock ⛳️ Venue: Oakmont Country Club | Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA

Oakmont Country Club | Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA 🤑 2024 Purse: $21.5m (Winner: $4,300,000)

How Many Times Has Oakmont Hosted The US Open?

Prior to hosting the 2025 US Open golf major, Oakmont Country Club has hosted the US Open a record nine times already.

The US Open was first held at Oakmont back in 1927, with the last time being in 2016. This year marks the 10th time Oakmont will have hosted the US Open – more than any other golf course America.

There have been some minor changes to the course since the last time the US Open was held at Oakmont though.

Golf course designer Gil Hanse carried out a minor restoration between 2023-24.

When Was The Last Time The US Open Golf Was At Held At Oakmont?

The last time that Oakmont Country Club hosted the US Open was back in 2016.

Oakmont played host to the 116th US Open, with Dustin Johnson running out winner with a final score of -4 par.

Johnson’s win at Oakmont marked his first win in a major championship. ‘DJ’, who has three individual LIV Golf wins to his name since leaving the PGA Tour, has since added The Masters to his major trophy cabinet.

Prior to the 2016 US Open, the famous golf major had been held at Oakmont eight times.

As previously mentioned, the first was in 1927 – almost 100 years ago.

Since then, Oakmont has hosted the US Open in 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016 and now of course 2025.

Who Has Won The US Open At Oakmont Country Club?

Below is a table outlining who has won each of the nine previous US Open majors at Oakmont Country Club:

Year US Open Champion Winning Score 1927 Tommy Armour +13 1935 Sam Parks Jr +11 1953 Ben Hogan -5 1962 Jack Nicklaus -1 1973 Johnny Miller -5 1983 Larry Nelson -4 1994 Ernie Els -5 2007 Angel Cabrera +5 2016 Dustin Johnson -4 2025 TBC TBC

Have Any Other Major Championships Been Played At Oakmont Before?

The 125th US Open championship of course marks the 10th time the major will be held at the historic Oakmont Country Club.

However, the US Open is in fact not the only major that has been hosted by Oakmont in the past.

That’s right, Oakmont has actually played host to the PGA Championship on three different occasions.

The PGA Championship was first held at Oakmont in 1922, with Gene Sarazen prevailing when it was still a match-play tournament.

It then hosted the 1951 PGA Championship 29 years later with Sam Snead this time triumphing. The third PGA Championship at Oakmont came in 1978, with John Mahaffey prevailing.

The US Open and PGA Championship are the only two major championships that have been held at Oakmont. In reality, they can’t actually host The Masters or The Open, but have hosted the remaining two men’s majors.

Although not major championships, Oakmont Country club has also hosted six US Amateurs, three NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships and two US Women’s Opens.