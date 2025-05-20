The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week at Colonial, with the world’s best golfers in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge – the first event after the PGA Championship. The full field are competing for $9.5m in Charles Schwab Challenge prize money over the course of the week.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 65 golfers who make the cut this week at Colonial Country Club. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money bar an appearance purse, with the $9.5m being split between the 65 players who make the weekend.

$9.5M Purse On Offer At The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Fresh of the back of his PGA Championship victory last week, his third major success, Scottie Scheffler heads to Colonial this week looking to further assert his dominance in the world of golf.

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge takes center-stage in Texas, Scheffler’s home town. Standing in his way of a third successive PGA Tour win are the rest of the field, with plenty of talented players more than capable of getting the W come Sunday afternoon.

Three more of the world’s top 20 join Scheffler this week. Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Maverick McNealy are some of the other notable players in the Charles Schwab Challenge field this week.

World number one Scheffler is unsurprisingly the favorite with golf sportsbooks here, but there are also former champions in action who know what it takes to win around Colonial.

This includes reigning champion Davis Riley, as well as former champions Daniel Berger and Sam Burns. Jordan Spieth is another former champion in action this week, coming here after failing to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship last week at Quail Hollow.

This week is somewhat of a comedown from the second major of the year last week, but there is still plenty of prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 65 players who make the cut at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is $9.5m.

Charles Schwab Challenge Winners Share Is $1.7M+

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money pot. The total prize pot has increased by $400,000 this year, with 2024 purse being $9.1m which has now increased to $9.5m.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $1,710,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($1,079,100). Even the player that finishes in 65th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $21,285. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at Colonial, there is also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer for the eventual winner in the season-long PGA Tour event.

Nike honored Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship win with a hilarious advert, and it looks like he could once again be the man to beat this week at Colonial. Could he add another $1.7m to his bank account come Sunday?

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at Colonial Country Club in this PGA Tour event.

All the action gets underway at Colonial on Thursday 22nd May, with the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge taking center-stage this week in the world of golf. Who will reign supreme come Sunday after 72 holes?

Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money 1st $1,710,000 2nd $1,079,100 3rd $683,100 4th $485,100 5th $405,900 6th $358,875 7th $334,125 8th $309,375 9th $289,575 10th $269,775 11th $249,975 12th $230,175 13th $210,375 14th $190,575 15th $180,675 16th $170,775 17th $160,875 18th $150,975 19th $141,075 20th $131,175 21st $121,275 22nd $111,375 23rd $103,455 24th $95,535 25th $87,615 26th $79,695 27th $76,725 28th $73,755 29th $70,785 30th $67,815 31st $64,845 32nd $61,875 33rd $58,905 34th $56,430 35th $53,955 36th $51,480 37th $49,005 38th $47,025 39th $45,045 40th $43,065 41st $41,085 42nd $39,105 43rd $37,125 44th $35,145 45th $33,165 46th $31,185 47th $29,205 48th $27,621 49th $26,235 50th $25,443 51st $24,849 52nd $24,255 53rd $23,859 54th $23,463 55th $23,265 56th $23,067 57th $22,869 58th $22,671 59th $22,473 60th $22,275 61st $22,077 62nd $21,879 63rd $21,681 64th $21,483 65th $21,285

When Is The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

🏌️ Event: Charles Schwab Challenge

Charles Schwab Challenge 📅 Date: Thu 22nd May – Sun 25th May

Thu 22nd May – Sun 25th May 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7.00am ET

Approx. 7.00am ET 🏆 2024 Winner: Davis Riley (-14)

Davis Riley (-14) 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS

Golf Channel/CBS ⛳️ Venue: Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas, USA

Charles Schwab Challenge Past Winners – Last 10

2024 : Davis Riley (-14)

: Davis Riley (-14) 2023 : Emilian Grillo (-8)

: Emilian Grillo (-8) 2022 : Sam Burns (-9)

: Sam Burns (-9) 2021 : Jason Kokrak (-14)

: Jason Kokrak (-14) 2020 : Daniel Berger (-15)

: Daniel Berger (-15) 2019 : Kevin Na (-13)

: Kevin Na (-13) 2018 : Justin Rose (-20)

: Justin Rose (-20) 2017 : Kevin Kisner (-10)

: Kevin Kisner (-10) 2016 : Jordan Spieth (-17)

: Jordan Spieth (-17) 2015: Chris Kirk (-12)

WATCH: Davis Riley Wins 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge On -14