The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week at Colonial, with the world’s best golfers in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge – the first event after the PGA Championship. The full field are competing for $9.5m in Charles Schwab Challenge prize money over the course of the week.
Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 65 golfers who make the cut this week at Colonial Country Club. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money bar an appearance purse, with the $9.5m being split between the 65 players who make the weekend.
$9.5M Purse On Offer At The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Fresh of the back of his PGA Championship victory last week, his third major success, Scottie Scheffler heads to Colonial this week looking to further assert his dominance in the world of golf.
The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge takes center-stage in Texas, Scheffler’s home town. Standing in his way of a third successive PGA Tour win are the rest of the field, with plenty of talented players more than capable of getting the W come Sunday afternoon.
Three more of the world’s top 20 join Scheffler this week. Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Maverick McNealy are some of the other notable players in the Charles Schwab Challenge field this week.
World number one Scheffler is unsurprisingly the favorite with golf sportsbooks here, but there are also former champions in action who know what it takes to win around Colonial.
This includes reigning champion Davis Riley, as well as former champions Daniel Berger and Sam Burns. Jordan Spieth is another former champion in action this week, coming here after failing to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship last week at Quail Hollow.
This week is somewhat of a comedown from the second major of the year last week, but there is still plenty of prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 65 players who make the cut at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is $9.5m.
Charles Schwab Challenge Winners Share Is $1.7M+
Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money pot. The total prize pot has increased by $400,000 this year, with 2024 purse being $9.1m which has now increased to $9.5m.
Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $1,710,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($1,079,100). Even the player that finishes in 65th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $21,285. Not bad for four days of work!
As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at Colonial, there is also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer for the eventual winner in the season-long PGA Tour event.
Nike honored Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship win with a hilarious advert, and it looks like he could once again be the man to beat this week at Colonial. Could he add another $1.7m to his bank account come Sunday?
Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at Colonial Country Club in this PGA Tour event.
All the action gets underway at Colonial on Thursday 22nd May, with the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge taking center-stage this week in the world of golf. Who will reign supreme come Sunday after 72 holes?
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown
|Finish
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,710,000
|2nd
|$1,079,100
|3rd
|$683,100
|4th
|$485,100
|5th
|$405,900
|6th
|$358,875
|7th
|$334,125
|8th
|$309,375
|9th
|$289,575
|10th
|$269,775
|11th
|$249,975
|12th
|$230,175
|13th
|$210,375
|14th
|$190,575
|15th
|$180,675
|16th
|$170,775
|17th
|$160,875
|18th
|$150,975
|19th
|$141,075
|20th
|$131,175
|21st
|$121,275
|22nd
|$111,375
|23rd
|$103,455
|24th
|$95,535
|25th
|$87,615
|26th
|$79,695
|27th
|$76,725
|28th
|$73,755
|29th
|$70,785
|30th
|$67,815
|31st
|$64,845
|32nd
|$61,875
|33rd
|$58,905
|34th
|$56,430
|35th
|$53,955
|36th
|$51,480
|37th
|$49,005
|38th
|$47,025
|39th
|$45,045
|40th
|$43,065
|41st
|$41,085
|42nd
|$39,105
|43rd
|$37,125
|44th
|$35,145
|45th
|$33,165
|46th
|$31,185
|47th
|$29,205
|48th
|$27,621
|49th
|$26,235
|50th
|$25,443
|51st
|$24,849
|52nd
|$24,255
|53rd
|$23,859
|54th
|$23,463
|55th
|$23,265
|56th
|$23,067
|57th
|$22,869
|58th
|$22,671
|59th
|$22,473
|60th
|$22,275
|61st
|$22,077
|62nd
|$21,879
|63rd
|$21,681
|64th
|$21,483
|65th
|$21,285
When Is The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?
- 🏌️ Event: Charles Schwab Challenge
- 📅 Date: Thu 22nd May – Sun 25th May
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7.00am ET
- 🏆 2024 Winner: Davis Riley (-14)
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS
- ⛳️ Venue: Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas, USA
Charles Schwab Challenge Past Winners – Last 10
- 2024: Davis Riley (-14)
- 2023: Emilian Grillo (-8)
- 2022: Sam Burns (-9)
- 2021: Jason Kokrak (-14)
- 2020: Daniel Berger (-15)
- 2019: Kevin Na (-13)
- 2018: Justin Rose (-20)
- 2017: Kevin Kisner (-10)
- 2016: Jordan Spieth (-17)
- 2015: Chris Kirk (-12)