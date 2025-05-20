Golf

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Sees The Winner Pocket $1.7M In Prize Money As Part Of $9.5M Total Purse

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money - Golf - Scottie Scheffler
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money - Golf - Scottie Scheffler

The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week at Colonial, with the world’s best golfers in action at the Charles Schwab Challenge – the first event after the PGA Championship. The full field are competing for $9.5m in Charles Schwab Challenge prize money over the course of the week.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 65 golfers who make the cut this week at Colonial Country Club. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money bar an appearance purse, with the $9.5m being split between the 65 players who make the weekend.

$9.5M Purse On Offer At The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Fresh of the back of his PGA Championship victory last week, his third major success, Scottie Scheffler heads to Colonial this week looking to further assert his dominance in the world of golf.

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge takes center-stage in Texas, Scheffler’s home town. Standing in his way of a third successive PGA Tour win are the rest of the field, with plenty of talented players more than capable of getting the W come Sunday afternoon.

Three more of the world’s top 20 join Scheffler this week. Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Maverick McNealy are some of the other notable players in the Charles Schwab Challenge field this week.

World number one Scheffler is unsurprisingly the favorite with golf sportsbooks here, but there are also former champions in action who know what it takes to win around Colonial.

This includes reigning champion Davis Riley, as well as former champions Daniel Berger and Sam Burns. Jordan Spieth is another former champion in action this week, coming here after failing to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship last week at Quail Hollow.

This week is somewhat of a comedown from the second major of the year last week, but there is still plenty of prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 65 players who make the cut at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is $9.5m.

Charles Schwab Challenge Winners Share Is $1.7M+

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money pot. The total prize pot has increased by $400,000 this year, with 2024 purse being $9.1m which has now increased to $9.5m.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $1,710,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($1,079,100). Even the player that finishes in 65th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $21,285. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at Colonial, there is also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer for the eventual winner in the season-long PGA Tour event.

Nike honored Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship win with a hilarious advert, and it looks like he could once again be the man to beat this week at Colonial. Could he add another $1.7m to his bank account come Sunday?

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at Colonial Country Club in this PGA Tour event.

All the action gets underway at Colonial on Thursday 22nd May, with the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge taking center-stage this week in the world of golf. Who will reign supreme come Sunday after 72 holes?

Be sure to check out the SportsLens site ahead of all the biggest and best golf events around the world, where we’ll have you covered with everything you need to know week in, week out.

Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money
1st $1,710,000
2nd $1,079,100
3rd $683,100
4th $485,100
5th $405,900
6th $358,875
7th $334,125
8th $309,375
9th $289,575
10th $269,775
11th $249,975
12th $230,175
13th $210,375
14th $190,575
15th $180,675
16th $170,775
17th $160,875
18th $150,975
19th $141,075
20th $131,175
21st $121,275
22nd $111,375
23rd $103,455
24th $95,535
25th $87,615
26th $79,695
27th $76,725
28th $73,755
29th $70,785
30th $67,815
31st $64,845
32nd $61,875
33rd $58,905
34th $56,430
35th $53,955
36th $51,480
37th $49,005
38th $47,025
39th $45,045
40th $43,065
41st $41,085
42nd $39,105
43rd $37,125
44th $35,145
45th $33,165
46th $31,185
47th $29,205
48th $27,621
49th $26,235
50th $25,443
51st $24,849
52nd $24,255
53rd $23,859
54th $23,463
55th $23,265
56th $23,067
57th $22,869
58th $22,671
59th $22,473
60th $22,275
61st $22,077
62nd $21,879
63rd $21,681
64th $21,483
65th $21,285

When Is The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

  • 🏌️  Event: Charles Schwab Challenge
  • 📅  Date: Thu 22nd May – Sun 25th May
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7.00am ET
  • 🏆  2024 Winner: Davis Riley (-14)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS
  • ⛳️  Venue: Colonial Country Club | Fort Worth, Texas, USA

Charles Schwab Challenge Past Winners – Last 10

  • 2024: Davis Riley (-14)
  • 2023: Emilian Grillo (-8)
  • 2022: Sam Burns (-9)
  • 2021: Jason Kokrak (-14)
  • 2020: Daniel Berger (-15)
  • 2019: Kevin Na (-13)
  • 2018: Justin Rose (-20)
  • 2017: Kevin Kisner (-10)
  • 2016: Jordan Spieth (-17)
  • 2015: Chris Kirk (-12)

WATCH: Davis Riley Wins 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge On -14

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

