The 2025 Memorial Tournament tee times have been officially confirmed for Round 1, with 36 two-balls announced for Thursday’s PGA Tour signature event action at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

After winning his third major a fortnight ago at the PGA Championship, world number one Scottie Scheffler is once again in action this week on the PGA Tour looking to defend his Memorial Tournament title.

The American golfing superstar won Jack Nicklaus’ historic event 12 months ago at Muirfield Village Golf Club, and is looking to replicate that feat this year.

The rest of the field is stacked too, with almost all of the world’s best players in action. This includes the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa to name but a few. However, one player missing Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial this week is Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman has decided to sit out of this week’s Memorial Tournament, instead opting to play next week at the Canadian Open before the US Open the following week. Although he isn’t teeing up this week, Jack Nicklaus said he doesn’t hold anything against Rory McIlroy for missing his Memorial Tournament.

In total there are 72 players teeing it up for Round 1 on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club, aiming to win the seventh and penultimate signature PGA Tour event.

The full field competing this week will be in with a chance of winning a large portion of the $20m Memorial Tournament prize money on offer. Not to mention the 700 FedEx Cup points for the eventual winner.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler kickstarts his Memorial Tournament campaign on Thursday at 1.30pm. He has been paired with recent Truist Championship winner Sepp Straka for Round 1.

The Round 2 tee times will be announced following the conclusion of Round 1.

Interesting Feature Groups At 2025 Memorial Tournament Including Multiple Major Winners Jordan Spieth & Xander Schauffele

There are plenty of other interesting feature groups on Thursday and Friday at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, teeing off solely from the first hole in two-balls.

Career Grand Slam chasing Jordan Spieth is one of them, as he gets his first 18 holes underway in a two-ball with two-time champion Xander Schauffele, who also holds the records for the lowest PGA Championship score in history. They tee off at 10.05am on Thursday from the first.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg is another of the Memorial Tournament featured groups for the first 18 holes. They tee off at 10.15am from the first tee on Thursday.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has been paired with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa for the opening round. They tee off at 10.30am on Thursday from the first hole.

Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay (1.20pm), Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley (1.40pm) and Justin Rose and Daniel Berger (8.20am) are another three of the Memorial Tournament feature groups for Round 1.

The full 2025 Memorial Tournament tee times have been listed below for this week’s PGA Tour signature event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Full Memorial Tournament Tee Times For Round 1 & Round 2 (ET)

Thursday – Round 1

Tee time (ET) Group 7:50 am Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker 8:00 am Brian Campbell, Harris English 8:10 am Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun 8:20 am Justin Rose, Daniel Berger 8:30 am Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau 8:40 am Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy 8:50 am Alex Noren, Eric Cole 9:00 am J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin 9:15 am Cam Davis, Cameron Young 9:25 am Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:35 am Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman 9:45 am Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry 9:55 am Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala 10:05 am Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 10:15 am Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg 10:30 am Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 10:40 am Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid 10:50 am Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs 11:00 am Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover 11:10 am Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy 11:20 am Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard 11:30 am Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens 11:45 am Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im 11:55 am Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa 12:05 pm Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners 12:15 pm Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge 12:25 pm Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns 12:35 pm Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood 12:45 pm Brian Harman, Thomas Detry 1:00 pm Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An 1:10 pm Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott 1:20 pm Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay 1:30 pm Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka 1:40 pm Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley 1:50 pm Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar 2:00 pm Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman

Friday – Round 2

Memorial Tournament 2025 – Tournament Info 🏌️ Event: Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament 📅 Date: Thu 29th May – Sun 1st June

Thu 29th May – Sun 1st June 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 8.00am ET

Approx. 8.00am ET 🏆 2024 Winner: Scottie Scheffler (-8)

Scottie Scheffler (-8) 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS

Golf Channel/CBS ⛳️ Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club | Dublin, Ohio, USA