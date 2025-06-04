The 2025 Canadian Open tee times have been officially confirmed for Round 1 and Round 2, with 52 three-balls announced for this week’s PGA Tour action at TPC Toronto.

Canadian Open Tee Times: Masters Champion Rory McIlroy Grouped With Ludvig Aberg

Rory McIlroy is the star name in this week’s RBC Canadian Open field as he looks to win this event for the third time. Defending champion Robert MacIntyre is also action, looking to defend his title that he won last year by one shot.

There are some big names in the rest of the field too, including the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark. Rory McIlroy missed Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament last week, but is back in action as he prepares for the US Open.

In total there are 156 players teeing it up for Round 1 on Thursday at TPC Toronto, aiming to win the final PGA Tour event prior to the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club next week.

The full field competing this week will be in with a chance of winning a large portion of the $9.8m Memorial Tournament prize money on offer. Not to mention the 500 FedEx Cup points for the eventual winner.

The marquee group sees two-time winner McIlroy partnered with Europe Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton, who is making his PGA Tour debut this week at TPC Toronto. Talk about a baptism of fire being grouped with five-time major champion and career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy!

This marque three-ball tee off at 7.40am on Thursday from the 10th tee, with a 12.55pm start on Friday for Round 2.

Feature Groups At 2025 Canadian Open Include Major Winners Justin Rose & Wyndham Clarke With Canadian Adam Hadwin

There are plenty of other interesting feature groups on Thursday and Friday at the 2025 Canadian Open, teeing off solely from the first hole in three-balls.

One of the main featured groups is that of major winners Wyndham Clark and Justin Rose, with Canada native Adam Hadwin making up the three-ball. They tee off at 12.44pm on Thursday from the first and 7.29am on Friday for Round 2 from the 10th tee.

Sam Burns, Max Homa and Sungjae Im is another of the Canadian Open featured groups for the first 36 holes. They tee off at 7.18am from the 10th tee on Thursday and 12.33pm on Friday from the first hole.

The Canadian-trio of Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes tee off at 7.29am on Thursday from the 10th tee, with a 12.44pm start on Friday for Round 2. They are another of the Canadian Open featured groups for the first two rounds.

Ryan Fox, Tom Kim and Cameron Young (12.33pm/7.18am) another of the Canadian Open feature groups for Round 1 & Round 2.

The full 2025 RBC Canadian Open tee times have been listed below for this week’s PGA Tour event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

Full Canadian Open Tee Times For Round 1 & Round 2 (ET)

Thursday – Round 1 (1st Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group 6:45 am Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Dylan Wu 6:56 am Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey 7:07 am Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner 7:18 am Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland 7:29 am Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise 7:40 am Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An 7:51 am Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy 8:02 am Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young 8:13 am Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson 8:24 am Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan 8:35 am Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer 8:46 am Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang 8:57 am Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha 12:00 pm Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid 12:11 pm Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard 12:22 pm Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles 12:33 pm Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young 12:44 pm Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin 12:55 pm Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners 1:06 pm Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power 1:17 pm Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune 1:28 pm David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk 1:39 pm Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a) 1:50 pm Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard Lee 2:01 pm Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster 2:12 pm Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman

Thursday – Round 1 (10th Tee)