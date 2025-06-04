Golf

Canadian Open Tee Times: European Ryder Cup Teammates Rory McIlroy & Ludvig Aberg In Same Three-Ball For Rounds 1 & 2

Paul Kelly
Rory McIlroy Ludvig Aberg Golf

The 2025 Canadian Open tee times have been officially confirmed for Round 1 and Round 2, with 52 three-balls announced for this week’s PGA Tour action at TPC Toronto.

Canadian Open Tee Times: Masters Champion Rory McIlroy Grouped With Ludvig Aberg

Rory McIlroy is the star name in this week’s RBC Canadian Open field as he looks to win this event for the third time. Defending champion Robert MacIntyre is also action, looking to defend his title that he won last year by one shot.

There are some big names in the rest of the field too, including the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark. Rory McIlroy missed Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament last week, but is back in action as he prepares for the US Open.

In total there are 156 players teeing it up for Round 1 on Thursday at TPC Toronto, aiming to win the final PGA Tour event prior to the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club next week.

The full field competing this week will be in with a chance of winning a large portion of the $9.8m Memorial Tournament prize money on offer. Not to mention the 500 FedEx Cup points for the eventual winner.

The marquee group sees two-time winner McIlroy partnered with Europe Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton, who is making his PGA Tour debut this week at TPC Toronto. Talk about a baptism of fire being grouped with five-time major champion and career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy!

This marque three-ball tee off at 7.40am on Thursday from the 10th tee, with a 12.55pm start on Friday for Round 2.

Feature Groups At 2025 Canadian Open Include Major Winners Justin Rose & Wyndham Clarke With Canadian Adam Hadwin

There are plenty of other interesting feature groups on Thursday and Friday at the 2025 Canadian Open, teeing off solely from the first hole in three-balls.

One of the main featured groups is that of major winners Wyndham Clark and Justin Rose, with Canada native Adam Hadwin making up the three-ball. They tee off at 12.44pm on Thursday from the first and 7.29am on Friday for Round 2 from the 10th tee.

Sam Burns, Max Homa and Sungjae Im is another of the Canadian Open featured groups for the first 36 holes. They tee off at 7.18am from the 10th tee on Thursday and 12.33pm on Friday from the first hole.

The Canadian-trio of Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes tee off at 7.29am on Thursday from the 10th tee, with a 12.44pm start on Friday for Round 2. They are another of the Canadian Open featured groups for the first two rounds.

Ryan Fox, Tom Kim and Cameron Young (12.33pm/7.18am) another of the Canadian Open feature groups for Round 1 & Round 2.

The full 2025 RBC Canadian Open tee times have been listed below for this week’s PGA Tour event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

Full Canadian Open Tee Times For Round 1 & Round 2 (ET)

Thursday – Round 1 (1st Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group
6:45 am Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Dylan Wu
6:56 am Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey
7:07 am Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner
7:18 am Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland
7:29 am Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise
7:40 am Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An
7:51 am Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy
8:02 am Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young
8:13 am Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson
8:24 am Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan
8:35 am Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer
8:46 am Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang
8:57 am Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha
12:00 pm Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid
12:11 pm Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard
12:22 pm Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles
12:33 pm Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
12:44 pm Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin
12:55 pm Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
1:06 pm Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power
1:17 pm Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune
1:28 pm David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk
1:39 pm Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a)
1:50 pm Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard Lee
2:01 pm Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster
2:12 pm Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman

Thursday – Round 1 (10th Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group
6:45 am Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan
6:56 am Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg
7:07 am Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman
7:18 am Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
7:29 am Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes
7:40 am Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Luke Clanton
7:51 am Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama
8:02 am Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez
8:13 am Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)
8:24 am Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg
8:35 am Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson
8:46 am Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins
8:57 am Takumi Kanaya, Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart
12:00 pm Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky
12:11 pm Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker
12:22 pm Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjorn Olesen
12:33 pm Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk
12:44 pm Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List
12:55 pm Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace
1:06 pm Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu
1:17 pm Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns
1:28 pm Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie
1:39 pm Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)
1:50 pm Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a)
2:01 pm William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford
2:12 pm Isaiah Salinda, Cristian DiMarco, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Friday – Round 2 (1st Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group
6:45 am Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky
6:56 am Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker
7:07 am Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjorn Olesen
7:18 am Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk
7:29 am Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List
7:40 am Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace
7:51 am Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu
8:02 am Patrick Fishburn, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns
8:13 am Jeremy Paul, Will Chandler, Matthew Scobie
8:24 am Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)
8:35 am Quade Cummins, Tim Widing, Matthew Javier (a)
8:46 am William Mouw, John Pak, David Ford
8:57 am Isaiah Salinda, Cristian DiMarco, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
12:00 pm Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan
12:11 pm Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg
12:22 pm Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman
12:33 pm Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
12:44 pm Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes
12:55 pm Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Luke Clanton
1:06 pm Harry Hall, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama
1:17 pm Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez
1:28 pm Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)
1:39 pm Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen, Josh Goldenberg
1:50 pm Paul Peterson, Philip Knowles, Hunter Thomson
2:01 pm Hayden Springer, Harrison Endycott, Cougar Collins
2:12 pm Takumi Kanaya, Trevor Cone, A.J. Ewart

Friday – Round 2 (10th Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group
6:45 am Aaron Baddeley, Harry Higgs, Matti Schmid
6:56 am Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Hojgaard
7:07 am Vince Whaley, Will Gordon, Ben Kohles
7:18 am Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
7:29 am Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin
7:40 am Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
7:51 am Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power
8:02 am Trey Mullinax, Joseph Bramlett, Ryo Hisatsune
8:13 am David Hearn, Alejandro Tosti, Steven Fisk
8:24 am Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar, Tyler Mawhinney (a)
8:35 am Kevin Roy, Jesper Svensson, Richard Lee
8:46 am Ricky Castillo, Paul Waring, Brett Webster
8:57 am Max McGreevy, Kris Ventura, Mark Hoffman
12:00 pm Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Dylan Wu
12:11 pm Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey
12:22 pm Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner
12:33 pm Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland
12:44 pm Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise
12:55 pm Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An
1:06 pm Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy
1:17 pm Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young
1:28 pm Kaito Onishi, Myles Creighton, Matthew Anderson
1:39 pm Kevin Velo, Braden Thornberry, Wes Heffernan
1:50 pm Niklas Norgaard, Gordon Sargent, Johnny Keefer
2:01 pm Antoine Rozner, Vince Covello, Wei-Hsuan Wang
2:12 pm Noah Goodwin, Yi Cao, Barend Botha

RBC Canadian Open 2025 – Tournament Info

  • 🏌️  Event: Canadian Open
  • 📅  Date: Thu 5th Jun – Sun 8th Jun
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 8.00am ET
  • 🏆  2024 Winner: Robert MacIntyre (-16)
  • 💰 Purse: $9,800,000 ($1,764,000 winner)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Golf Channel/CBS
  • ⛳️  Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley | Caledon, Ontario, Canada
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly  •  Jun 03 2025
Paul Kelly  •  Jun 03 2025

Paul Kelly  •  Jun 02 2025

Paul Kelly  •  May 30 2025
Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025
Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025
Colin Lynch  •  May 29 2025
