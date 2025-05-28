Golf legend Jack Nicklaus says he doesn’t hold anything against Rory McIlroy, despite the Northern Irishman’s decision to miss Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament this week.

Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Rory McIlroy Missing His Memorial Tournament

This week all of the world’s best golfers head to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the seventh and penultimate PGA Tour signature event for the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

This event is of course hosted by the great Jack Nicklaus, making it one of the most popular and coveted tournaments on the golfing roster year in, year out.

However, world number two Rory McIlroy has opted to miss the Memorial this week, instead opting to play in the Canadian Open next week before the 125th US Open in a fortnight.

This has come as a huge surprise to golf fans and Nicklaus himself for various reasons. One being that McIlroy hasn’t won this event before, and another being that there is $20m in Memorial Tournament prize money on offer too which includes $4m for the winner come Sunday.

All of the action gets underway on Thursday morning at Muirfield Village, with defending champion and recent PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler aiming to defend his crown.

The American might well be relieved that he doesn’t have to worry about McIlroy, who has instead opted to sit this week out. This will be the first time the Northern Irishman hasn’t played the Memorial Tournament since 2017.

Ahead of the tournament getting underway on Thursday, Jack Nicklaus has weighed-in with his thoughts on McIlroy’s surprise omission from his event this week.

Nicklaus: ‘I Don’t Hold Anything Against Rory For That’

When asked at a pre-tournament press conference for his thoughts on Rory McIlroy missing the 2025 Memorial Tournament, Nicklaus said:

“I haven’t talked to him for him to tell me why or why not. It’s just his call. I made a lot of calls that I had to make when I played to play or not play and sometimes it wasn’t as popular as people thought it was. But, you know, sometimes you have to make those calls.

“I don’t hold anything against Rory for that. I know he likes to play so many in a row. He likes to play the week before a US Open, so that’s what he’s doing,” added Nicklaus.

“I’m a big Rory fan, I always have been. I’m sure that I will remain that way. I just, I was a little surprised, yes,” concluded the 18-time major champion.

Nicklaus and McIlroy have always had a great relationship. The 18-time major champion even gave McIlroy advice on how to play Augusta and conquer The Masters.

They will undoubtedly continue to have a strong friendship going forward, but McIlroy’s decision to skip Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament is certainly a surprising one.

Why Is Rory McIlroy Missing Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament?

The reason Rory McIlroy has opted not to play in the 2025 Memorial Tournament this week at Muirfield Village is unknown.

With the US Open in two weeks time, it is fairly common for players to take a rest the week or two prior to a major championship.

This is what McIlroy is doing this week at Memorial, instead opting to prepare for the 125th US Open in a fortnight. He will then play in the final signature PGA Tour event the week after the US Open at the Travelers Championship.

This is the first time since 2017 that the Northern Irishman hasn’t featured at Jack Nicklaus’ signature event. This has come as a huge surprise to golf fans, especially because Memorial is one of the very few PGA Tour events that McIlroy hasn’t previously won.

Sitting out this week means this will be the third time this year that the 36-year-old has not featured in one of the PGA Tour’s signature events. McIlroy also skipped The Sentry and RBC Heritage.

Instead, the five-time major champion and recent career Grand Slam winner will focus on the Canadian Open next week then the 2025 US Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club for the third major of the year in June.