With the first major of the year teeing off this week, five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods will be aiming for another fairytale victory at Augusta to move level with Jack Nicklaus’ all-time wins record. With that in mind, we are taking a trip down memory lane and taking a comprehensive look at Tiger Woods’ career record.

Tiger Woods Major Wins & Career Record

Four back surgeries between 2014 and 2018 saw him compete in just one tournament during that time span, as he dropped off the top 1000 golf world rankings.

Nothing highlights Tiger Woods’ other-worldly talent and determination by his staggering renaissance just a year after returning to regular competition in 2019, winning his first major in 11 years at the Masters, 22 years after his first.

His love affair with Augusta is well-documented having been awarded five green jackets throughout his illustrious career, which puts him just one behind Jack Nicklaus’ record, which was perceived to be untouchable.

Although Woods faces a tall order to try and win a 16th major in one of the toughest fields in his 25-year Masters career, THAT 2019 victory was nothing short of miraculous and you simply cannot count him out.

Career Titles

Majors

Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)

The Open (2000, 2002, 2008)

PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)

US Open (2000, 2002, 2008)

Tournament Wins 2nd 3rd Top-5 Top-10 Top-25 Events Cuts made Masters 5 2 1 12 14 18 24 23 PGA Championship 4 3 0 8 9 11 22 18 U.S. Open 3 2 1 7 8 15 22 17 The Open 3 0 2 6 10 15 22 18 Totals 15 7 4 33 41 59 90 76

Other Titles

Players Championship (2001, 2013)

WGC-NEC/Bridgestone Invitational (1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013)

WGC American Express/ Cadillac Championship (1999, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2013)

WGC Accenture Match Play (2003, 2004, 2008)

Notable Career Records

Second most major wins of all time (Jack Nicklaus has 18).

Woods has won 82 official PGA Tour events, tied with Sam Snead’s all-time record.

Woods has the highest career earnings of any PGA Tour player.

Youngest player to ever achieve a Career Grand Slam (all four majors).

Woods has spent the most consecutive weeks (683) atop the world rankings.

Woods is the only professional golfer to win four majors in a row, now known as the ‘Tiger Slam.’

Successfully retained a title 24 times on the Tour.

Ended runner-up 31 times, and in third place 19 times.

