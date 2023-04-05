Golf

Tiger Woods Major Wins & Career Record: Tiger Sets Sights On Jack Nicklaus’ Masters Record

Charlie Rhodes

Tiger Woods Career Record
Tiger Woods Career Record

With the first major of the year teeing off this week, five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods will be aiming for another fairytale victory at Augusta to move level with Jack Nicklaus’ all-time wins record. With that in mind, we are taking a trip down memory lane and taking a comprehensive look at Tiger Woods’ career record.

Tiger Woods Major Wins & Career Record

Four back surgeries between 2014 and 2018 saw him compete in just one tournament during that time span, as he dropped off the top 1000 golf world rankings.

Nothing highlights Tiger Woods’ other-worldly talent and determination by his staggering renaissance just a year after returning to regular competition in 2019, winning his first major in 11 years at the Masters, 22 years after his first.

His love affair with Augusta is well-documented having been awarded five green jackets throughout his illustrious career, which puts him just one behind Jack Nicklaus’ record, which was perceived to be untouchable.

Although Woods faces a tall order to try and win a 16th major in one of the toughest fields in his 25-year Masters career, THAT 2019 victory was nothing short of miraculous and you simply cannot count him out.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Can Five-Time Augusta Winner Turn Back The Clock?

Career Titles

Majors

  • Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)
  • The Open (2000, 2002, 2008)
  • PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)
  • US Open (2000, 2002, 2008)
Tournament Wins 2nd 3rd Top-5 Top-10 Top-25 Events Cuts made
Masters 5 2 1 12 14 18 24 23
PGA Championship 4 3 0 8 9 11 22 18
U.S. Open 3 2 1 7 8 15 22 17
The Open 3 0 2 6 10 15 22 18
Totals 15 7 4 33 41 59 90 76

Other Titles

  • Players Championship (2001, 2013)
  • WGC-NEC/Bridgestone Invitational (1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013)
  • WGC American Express/ Cadillac Championship (1999, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2013)
  • WGC Accenture Match Play (2003, 2004, 2008)

Notable Career Records

  • Second most major wins of all time (Jack Nicklaus has 18).
  • Woods has won 82 official PGA Tour events, tied with Sam Snead’s all-time record.
  • Woods has the highest career earnings of any PGA Tour player.
  • Youngest player to ever achieve a Career Grand Slam (all four majors).
  • Woods has spent the most consecutive weeks (683) atop the world rankings.
  • Woods is the only professional golfer to win four majors in a row, now known as the ‘Tiger Slam.’
  • Successfully retained a title 24 times on the Tour.
  • Ended runner-up 31 times, and in third place 19 times.

 



Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
