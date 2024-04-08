Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s Ultras, the Collectif Ultras Paris, have called for all fans to unite and create a “terrifying” atmosphere at the Parc des Princes for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona. Taking to social media, the only officially recognized PSG Ultras group called Barcelona “vile” and accused them of receiving favors referees.

PSG and Barcelona will renew hostilities when they meet for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (April 10). It will mark Barca’s first quarter-final game since the 2019-20 season. PSG, meanwhile, return to this stage after a two-year hiatus.

PSG Ultras Want To Intimidate Barcelona At Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe’s side will look to make a statement of intent when they host the Catalans in Paris on Wednesday, and Collectif Ultras Paris are eager to lend them a helping hand. Taking to social media on Sunday (April 7), Ultras urged every PSG fan, player, and staff to band together and make it a hostile trip for Barcelona.

Their statement read (via FourFourTwo):

“On Wednesday our team faces FC Barcelona. For us, the game started yesterday after the final whistle against Clermont. Our role will be essential and we ask for total mobilisation of each one.

“Let us be united as one to encourage our own. Let’s use the red and blue tonic, let’s go to the stadium and make our rival tremble as soon as possible from the moment they come out to warm up.”

It continued:

“This vile Barcelona, so often favoured by the refereeing, must feel in a more than hostile territory. It is our duty to make the Parc des Princes a terrifying fortress for the opponent and for our team to be impregnable. Of this team, we like its warrior and solidarity mentality, [and for that] it must feel [the support] of determined people in the stands.

“Leaders, players, staff, fans and ultras all together for our club, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN. Let’s light up our legendary Parc des Princes, let us be ruthless. Our only objective is victory and each one must play their role thoroughly. Together we’re invincible.”

A Look At PSG And Barcelona’s Rivalry

Barcelona and PSG have developed an intense rivalry over the years, and it all started with the Round-of-16 tie in the 2016-17 season. The Catalans lost the first leg 4-0 at the Parc des Princes but secured a remarkable 6-1 victory in the return leg at Camp Nou. The visitors felt that the referee ruled in Barca’s favor quite a few times in the return leg, costing them the game.

Later that summer, PSG blocked Marco Verratti’s transfer to Barcelona and prized Neymar away from Barca by triggering his €222 million ($240.32 million) release clause. In 2021, PSG went a step further by lapping up Lionel Messi for free, after Barca failed to renew their record-scorer’s contract.

Barcelona and PSG have played 12 matches so far. PSG haven four, Barca four, while the other four games ended all square.