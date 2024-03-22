NBA

The Orlando Magic Have Won 10 Of Last 12, Move Into 4th Place In The East

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz i1
rsz i1

The Orlando Magic have been one of the pleasant surprises in the NBA this season. Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, they have been in contention throughout the season in the Eastern Conference, and should finish within the top-6 and out of the Play-In Tournament. And if they continue playing as they have over the last couple of months, they’ll be one of the teams that others will want to avoid in the postseason.

Magic Win Again, Now In 4th Place In The Eastern Conference

January was unkind to Orlando. They entered the month six games over .500, and were sitting in 4th place in the East. But they went 6-10 during the 31-day span, and had fallen to 24-23 and into 7th place before closing the month with a win over the Spurs.

The Magic haven’t done a whole lot of losing since. They’ve played 22 games since the start of February, and have won 17 of them. The hot streak saw them surge all the way back into 5th place before Thursday’s NBA action, which went Orlando’s way in more ways than one.

On the schedule were the New Orleans Pelicans, who too have been one of the better teams in the league over the last couple of months. But the Magic were able to remain in control throughout the contest, eventually winning by a margin of 121-106.

Magic Won’t Leave Orlando Until Next Month

They got more help from the Denver Nuggets. They were able to defeat the New York Knicks, who entered the day in the 4th spot in the East, but had just a half-game lead on Orlando. But they give up that spot for at least a day or two, and the Magic are now in the top-4 for just the second time since January 1st.

They’ll have some tough tests coming up over the next week. The Kings, Warriors, and Clippers all loom on the schedule, but Orlando will be lucky enough to play each of those games at home. In fact, they won’t leave central Florida again until April 3rd, which will start a short, two-game road trip. After playing the Kings on Saturday, they will enjoy three nights off before Kawhi Leonard and company come to town next Wednesday.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
usatsi 22813034
NBA

LATEST Houston Rockets Defeat Chicago Bulls To Extend Winning Streak To 7 Games

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 22 2024
rsz usatsi 22720268 168400517 lowres scaled 1
NBA
Grayson Allen Has Been The Best 3-Point Shooter In The NBA This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024

Stephen Curry is the far and away leader in total three-pointers made in the NBA so far this season, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. But at 40.5%,…

Jalen Johnson Hawks pic
NBA
Hawks’ Jalen Johnson is out at least one week for Atlanta with an ankle injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024

At 30-38, the Hawks are sitting at 10th in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have hit the team hard in the second half of the 2023-24 season. On Monday, the Hawks…

horfordbrownUntitled 4 ezgif.com resize
NBA
The Boston Celtics Should Clinch The Top Spot In The Eastern Conference This Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
NBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid is in the ‘ramp-up phase’ of his rehab process according to Nick Nurse
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
rsz 2023 11 11stonehillskyhawksuconnhuskiesmbb0260
NBA
5 NBA Prospects To Watch During March Madness 2024 Tournament
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Is Shooting 17% From 3-Point Range In Last 9 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
Arrow to top