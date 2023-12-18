The Detroit Pistons are headed for the wrong side of history as we hit the week leading up to Christmas. They have lost 23 games in a row, putting them in a 4-way tie for the 5th longest losing streak in NBA history, and a tie for the 3rd longest in a single season. And based on the odds for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, the sportsbooks believe that the streak will be pushed to 24.

Pistons Are 10.5 Point Underdogs Against Hawks Tonight

Worst 25-game start to a season: 1-24 — 76ers in 2015-16

1-24 — Cavs in 1970-71

2-23 — Pistons in 2023-24

2-23 — 11 other teams pic.twitter.com/FYb3oG61B5 — Extra StatMuse (@extrastatmuse) December 16, 2023

While there is no excuse for going winless for nearly two months, the recent schedule for the Pistons hasn’t been easy. Their last five games have come against teams that are in the top-seven in the Eastern Conference, including two against the 76ers and one against the Bucks over the last 5 days. Their latest game was a 31-point loss to Milwaukee.

Detroit will look to snap the streak against the Hawks on Monday night. Atlanta is currently anything but a contender in the East, currently in the 10th spot and sporting a 10-15 record on the season. But Trae Young and company are listed as 10.5-point favorites for the game, a wildly large spread for a team on the fringe of the current playoff picture.

But the Pistons are just that bad. In comparison and as an example, we saw a team with an 11-14 record (Warriors) take on a team with a mark of 5-18 (Blazers), and Golden State was favored by just 5.5 points, a far cry in the gambling world from the 10.5 that currently graces the game for the Pistons this evening.

Spreads Haven’t Been Close Lately For Detroit

The Pistons have lost 23 straight games… and are now 2-24 on the season. Chaos in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/AvQ0OKJI9Z — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 17, 2023

The spread isn’t as outlandish as it has been over the pat couple of games. For Saturday’s contest against the Bucks, the Pistons were a 16.5 point underdog (and lost by 32). In back-to-back games against the 76ers, Detroit was listed as a 15.5 point and 12.5 point underdog.

The last time the Pistons were single-digit underdogs was last Monday against the Pacers, when Indiana was given a 7.5 point edge. They covered by that half point.

Should the oddsmakers be proven correct and should the team lose its 24th game in a row, they will enter rare air when it comes to the longest losing streaks of all-time. Only three streaks in NBA history will have been longer, and only two that happened within a single season.