The Chicago Bulls Have Now Won 8 Of Their Last 11 Games

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Chicago Bulls started off the 2023-24 NBA season as one of the worst teams in the league. They got off on the wrong foot when a reported player’s only meeting was called after the first game on the schedule, and they started out the season with a 5-14 record over the first 5 weeks. But since the calendar turned over to December, Chicago feels like a different team, and they have now won 8 of their last 11 games.

Bulls Beat Spurs, Have Now Won 8 Of Last 11

The team has been surrounded by trade rumors all season long. Both DeMar DeRozen and Zach LaVine have been rumored to be on the block, and reports have gone as far as to name the players’ preferred destinations should they be dealt. We still have a ways to go before the trade deadline in February, but the two have stayed put for now as the Bulls have waited patiently for the right deal to come across their front office desk.

But in the mean time, Chicago is winning games. They’ve improved from their 13th place position in the Eastern Conference to 11th, and while that may not seem like a drastic improvement, they’ve made up four games in roughly three weeks. After defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, they are now a half-game behind the 10th and final playoff spot in the East.

Coby White Has Been A Leader In December

While DeRozen and LaVine are the team’s premier players and top scorers, Coby White has been a revelation lately, and was again the team’s leading bucket-getter in Thursday’s win. He finished with 22 points on 10 of 15 shooting, while DeRozen added 21 to contribute to the balanced attack by the Bulls. LaVine didn’t play, and hasn’t played a single minute yet this month while recovering from injury.

Can Chicago keep it up? They’ll need to win more than they lose the rest of the way as they battle for position for an unlikely playoff push, and they’ll start with a nice little home stand to potentially continue their hot streak. Seven of their next ten games will be played at home, many of them being against teams that are currently hovering at or well below the .500 mark.

