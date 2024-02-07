At 38-12 this season, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA by four games. The trades that Boston made this offseason have proved to be beneficial moves all around. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been huge additions to Boston’s starting lineup. However, the Celtics did lose some of the depth pieces they had at guard this offseason.

That is why reports say the Celtics are eyeing three players as the deadline quickly approaches on Thursday. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer said Boston is targeting Otto Paroter Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, and Simone Fontecchio. With the deadline a little over 24 hours away, the Celtics would need to act fast to acquire one of these players.

Will the Celtics be able to add depth before the deadline ends tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. EST?

Celtics Looking For Depth; Interested In Otto Porter, Lonnie Walker https://t.co/rHRaFtG8Q1 — RealGM (@RealGM) February 7, 2024



Boston has a lot of money tied into their star players like Jayson, Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis. With that, the Celtics have had to look for affordable options they can acquire via trade. Two names that the Celtics have an interest in are Otto Porter Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports had this report last night. Both players will be unrestricted free agents this offseason.

First up is Otto Porter Jr. from the Toronto Raptors. He’s played in a total of 23 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. Porter Jr.’s last healthy season was in 2021-22 when he was with the Warriors. Golden State won the Finals that season against the Celtics. Boston hasn’t forgotten about Porter Jr. Additionally, the Celtics are interested in Brooklyn’s Lonnie Walker IV who’s in his first season with the Nets. Walker was a member of the Lakers last and is enjoying a solid season for Brooklyn.

Celtics, Suns Targeting Simone Fontecchio https://t.co/u8FItAp26K — RealGM (@RealGM) February 7, 2024



Walker has played in 31 games off the bench for the Nets in 2023-24. He’s averaging (12.1) points on an elite (.436) % from being the arc. The 25-year-old is on a veteran’s minimum deal this season, making him an ideal target for the Celtics. Finally, the Celtics have shown interest in Simone Fontecchio from the Jazz. Fontecchio is in his second season with Utah and is shooting (.391) % from beyond the arc. He improved so much this offseason that he became Utah’s starting SF. We’ll have to wait and see if the Celtics can acquire any of these three players before the deadline.