At 35-10 this season, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA. To improve their roster, the Celtics were actively making trades this offseason. Additions like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been massive for Boston. In their last game against Miami, Porzingis went down with an ankle injury and had to be helped off the court. He did return to the bench for the 4th quarter but did not play.

The one-time all-star rolled his ankle by accidentally stepping on top of Bam Adebayo’s foot. Porzingis admitted after the game that his ankle was bothering him right when it happened. However, he was optimistic that he should be fine and said his ankle was feeling better. Boston’s next game is Saturday night at home vs. the LA Clippers. We’ll have to wait and see if Porzingis is healthy enough to play in that matchup.

Kristaps Porzingis avoided a major injury scare after rolling his ankle vs. the Heat

“I hope tomorrow I’ll be clear” Kristaps Porzingis has encouraging words after his scary ankle injury against the Heat… pic.twitter.com/JjD2lDo6H1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 26, 2024



The Celtics were involved in a multi-team trade this offseason when they acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards. He was coming off one of the best offensive seasons in his professional career. Porzingis scored a career-high (23.2) points per game in 2022-23. In his first season with the Celtics, the 28-year-old is averaging (19.5) points, (6.7) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and (1.8) blocks per game. When he plays, the team is 25-8 this season.

That is why Celtics fans were collectively holding their breath when the big man went down last night vs. the Heat. Luckily, it doesn’t seem too serious for Porzingis and he was optimistic after the game. In his career, Porzingis has a lengthy injury history and that’s something the Celtics always have to be worried about. He’s an elite player when healthy but he has missed large chunks of time due to injury in his career. Porzignis missed the entire 2018-19 season due to injury. The most games he’s played in a season since then was last year with 65.

Kristaps Porzingis rolled his ankle and needed some help getting to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Skk21ehVE6 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 26, 2024



His injury looked worse at the moment, but it might have just been a small ankle roll or sprain at worst for Porzingis. Nothing that any Celtics fan should be overly worried about. Boston has the best record in the NBA and they would be just fine if Porzingis had to miss a few games. The Celtics are a leagues-best 20-1 at home this season and they have a seven-game home-stand coming up. If his ankle injury wasn’t anything serious, expect to see Porzingis play this Saturday vs. the Clippers.