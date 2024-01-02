NBA

The Boston Celtics Are Increasing Their Lead In The East After 6 Straight Wins

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn4
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn4

Winners of six straight games and 9 of their last 10, the Boston Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA. Thanks to their holiday surge and defeating teams like the Kings, Clippers, and Lakers, they are beginning to create some distance between themselves and the other contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics Have Won 6 In A Row, Increase Lead In The East

Boston entered the 2023-24 NBA season as one of the championship favorites, along with the Bucks and Nuggets. They’ve made good on those projections through the first two months of the season, as they have maintained the best record in the league throughout most of the campaign thus far.

But there have been a couple of teams that have been hot on their heels since the opening tip. On December 15th, both the Bucks and 76ers were two games back of the Celtics, and Milwaukee actually cut the lead to a half-game a week before Christmas. But Boston hasn’t lost since, and they now have a 2.5 game lead on the Bucks entering Tuesday’s action.

Philadelphia has faltered a bit over the same time span, thanks in large part to injuries. MVP candidate Joel Embiid has missed the last four games with an ankle sprain, and the 76ers are 2-2 in their last 4 games while the Celtics continue to win. Philly is in third place in the East, and are now a full four games back.

76ers Could See A Boost From Embiid’s Return

Things could shift over the next couple of weeks, though. The Celtics will be going through a tough six-game stretch starting tonight against Oklahoma City, and bookends with a matchup against the rival Bucks on January 11th. Embiid is set to return from injury tonight as well if everything goes as planned, so the 76ers could see a surge coming in the next few games as well.

Boston still holds the designation for the shortest odds to win the NBA Championship in June, coming in at +340. The Nuggets are listed at +425 and the Bucks at +450. As for the Eastern Conference, the 76ers are currently back at +450, while the Celtics and Bucks are at +125 and +180.

For tonight’s game against the Thunder, the Celtics are 4.5 point road favorites against one of the top teams in teh Western Conference.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz brandon miller nuggets 112024
NBA

LATEST NBA: Charlotte Hornets Look To Avoid 12th Straight Loss Tonight Against Sacramento

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 02 2024
ap23361136244889
NBA
Is Today The Day That The Detroit Pistons Snap Their 28-Game Losing Streak?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 30 2023

The Detroit Pistons have lost 28 games in a row, the NBA record for the most consecutive losses in a single season. After starting the season 2-1, they have gone…

bradley beal
NBA
Help Is On The Way For Struggling Phoenix Suns As Bradley Beal Set To Return
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 29 2023

The Phoenix Suns had some high hopes and expectations entering the 2023-24 NBA season. They had the league’s newest “big 3” having added Bradley Beal to the mix with Kevin…

rsz cd174d7e9642019d8725a39136440ee1
NBA
NBA: What Next For The Detroit Pistons After 28th Straight Loss?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 29 2023
Tobias Harris 76ers pic
NBA
NBA insiders say that several teams are monitoring what happens with Tobias Harris at the trade deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023
anthony davis 100619 usnews getty ftr 1vqyb44wjzwio1qsl9a7qig03w
NBA
Lakers: Anthony Davis Has Played In 78 Of Last 82 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 28 2023
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Joel Embiid thinks Victor Wembanyama needs to decide what type of player he wants to become
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023
Arrow to top