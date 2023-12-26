NBA

NBA: Celtics Gain Ground On Bucks & 76ers In Eastern Conference

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz jaylen 3
rsz jaylen 3

The early race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference has been mostly a three-team chase thus far. We are two months into the 2023-24 NBA season and the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers have been a head above the rest for about the last four weeks. All three were in action during the Christmas Day slate, and the results left Boston with the happiest of holidays.

NBA: Celtics Gain Breathing Room In The East

A 5 game lead might not seem like much, but it is when you are this early into the season. That was the gap between the #1 team in the East and the #4 seed entering the day, as the Celtics held a slight lead in the conference after the games on the 23rd. They had a 22-6 record, a half-game up on the Bucks and two on the 76ers. But by the time the teams were finished playing, Boston had a far more comfortable lead.

The first NBA game of the day ended in an upset. The Bucks entered the contest as 3.5 point favorites over the New York Knicks, but they couldn’t find an answer for Jalen Brunson, who continued his hot streak by dropping 38 points in a 129-122 victory. Then Boston took the floor for the third game, a matchup with the cross-conference rival Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis scored 40 for LA, but no other player had more than 17, and the Celtics won by 11. Each of their starters scored 18+.

Knicks And Heat Winning Helps Boston

In the Eastern Conference finale of the day, the Miami Heat, who are one of the teams chasing the idol front-runners, took on the 76ers. Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, but it was Jaime Jaquez Jr. who stole the show. The rookie sensation scored a career high 31 points on the day, helping down Philadelphia by a final score of 119-113.

With the two losses from their competitors, the Celtics were able to gain a full game on each. At the end of the day, Boston now holds a 1.5 game lead on Milwaukee, and a full 3 games on Philadelphia.

There are still plenty of games to be played, as we are just entering the meat of the schedule for teams around the NBA. The Celtics will have a great chance to add some wins to their record, as their next three games will come against the Pistons, Raptors, and Spurs.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz durant ap photo by rick scuteri 1024x683 1
NBA

LATEST The Phoenix Suns Could Drop Out Of The Top 10 In The Western Conference

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 23 2023
rsz coby white 1000x600 1
NBA
The Chicago Bulls Have Now Won 8 Of Their Last 11 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023

The Chicago Bulls started off the 2023-24 NBA season as one of the worst teams in the league. They got off on the wrong foot when a reported player’s only…

rsz screen shot 2023 12 20 at 40924 pm
NBA
Clippers Have 9-Game Winning Streak Snapped, Fall To Thunder
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the night as the hottest team in the NBA. After starting out the season 3-7 and having pundits call the acquisition of James Harden an…

rsz d710cd71 6ccc 494a 9509 8a8fce7c581c 1600x1066 1
NBA
“Sell The Team” Chants Rain As Detroit Pistons Lose 25th In A Row
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn9
NBA
NBA: Kawhi Leonard Has Played In Every Game So Far This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 22 2023
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James will not play on Thursday night vs. the Timberwolves
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 21 2023
rsz preview 604
NBA
Pistons Only Slight Underdogs As They Look To Snap 24-Game Losing Streak
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 21 2023
Arrow to top