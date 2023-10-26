NFL

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Picks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Lyons
See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs as he goes up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Stefon Diggs Player Prop Picks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Diggs to score 2 or more touchdowns +400
  • Diggs over 86.5 receiving yards -110
  • Diggs longest reception over 26.5 yards -110
Diggs vs Buccaneers Player Prop Pick 1: 2 or more touchdowns +400 with Bovada

The Buffalo Bills face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the most ideal time possible. The Bucs are coming off two straight defeats, whilst Buffalo must respond in winning fashion following last week’s loss in New England.

As for Stefon Diggs, this provides the perfect opportunity to do what he does best. In seven appearances so far this season, he’s recorded multiple touchdowns on just one occasion – against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Diggs is one of the league’s elite receivers and with the Bills primed for a bounce back victory, +400 looks tempting value for the 29-year-old to score two or more touchdowns on Thursday Night Football.

Diggs vs Buccaneers Player Prop Pick 2: Over 86.5 receiving yards -110 with Bovada

In 2023, Stefon Diggs has averaged almost 97 receiving yards per game – and up against a vulnerable Tampa Bay side, his prop set at 86.5 looks almost too good to be true.

In two career appearances against the Bucs, Diggs has totalled 247 receiving yards – an average of 123.5 per game. He was majorly disappointing against the Patriots with just 58 yards on six catches from 12 targets.

This is a good chance for him to put up some impressive numbers and the Bills should dominate this matchup in the air.

Diggs vs Buccaneers Player Prop Pick 3: Longest reception over 26.5 yards -110 with Bovada

Diggs’ longest reception against the Patriots was 25 yards but we know he’s capable of much better than this. He recorded 28 vs the Giants, 48 vs the Jaguars, 55 vs the Dolphins and 30 vs the Commanders.

He should get back to top form against the Bucs and 26.5 also looks an intriguing line, which we’ll take the over for.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

