Draymond Green Speaks Out About His Latest On-Court Incident

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has constantly been in the news cycle during the 2023-24 NBA season. But very few, if any, of the headlines have to do with his performance as a basketball player. Instead, he has been the subject of scrutiny due to technical fouls and suspensions, and there was another incident on Wednesday night that has both he and teammate Stephen Curry headlining the sports talk shows heading into the weekend.

Draymond Green Speaks Out About Wednesday’s Ejection

He’s had more egregious incidents this year alone, but it seems as though Green’s history is finally being considered amongst the game’s referees. Within the first four minutes of the Warriors’ game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, he argued with the referees enough to receive an early technical foul, and was subsequently ejected when the first whistle didn’t stop his demonstrative actions.

We have seen countless transgressions from Draymond Green dating back through the years, but none seemed to directly affect the emotional state of Curry like this one did.

After Green was ejected, cameras zoomed in on Curry looking visibly upset as he wiped tears away from his eyes and pulled his jersey over his face. There has been plenty of speculation as to what the emotions from Curry mean, but he and Green were seen hugging after the game.

Green Agrees With Curry’s Post-Game Comments

Curry was somewhat limited in his postgame quotes regarding the situation, simply stating that the Warriors need Draymond Green to be able to stay on the court.

As he typically does, Green addressed the situation on his podcast:

I got ejected four minutes into the game. You just can’t do it, regardless of what was said…To Steph’s point, I have to be on the floor. Whatever that means, you just have to do that. I’m not overreacting to this because of everything that happened in the beginning of the season. I feel like since I’ve returned, everything is headed in the right direction. Hit a little bump in the road, get over it and keep going.

The Warriors are currently fighting for their playoff lives. They maintained their spot in the tenth spot in the Western Conference by winning back to back games on their current road trip, but the red-hot Houston Rockets remain just a game back after winning 10 straight.

Golden State’s next two games will be played against the Hornets and Spurs.

Mar 28 2024
Mar 28 2024

Mar 28 2024

Mar 28 2024
Mar 27 2024
Mar 27 2024
