Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has called Timo Werner a “stocking filler”, criticizing his finishing and suggesting he might not add any real value to Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Chelsea Star Werner Expected To Join Tottenham Hotspur On Loan

With Heung-min Son jetting off to Qatar to represent South Korea in the Asia Cup, Tottenham Hotspur are currently lacking options in the final third of the pitch. The Lilywhites are in no position to splurge heavily on a permanent transfer in January, leading to their interest in ex-Chelsea center-forward Werner.

Neither RB Leipzig nor Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the transfer, but renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed the deal is done. According to the Italian, Werner will travel to London imminently for his medical and will join Spurs on a six-month loan. His contract will also have a purchase clause of around €17 million ($18.59 million), but it will not be mandatory.

Souness Rips Into Werner, Likens Him To Liverpool Ace Darwin Nunez

On talkSPORT, Souness discussed Werner’s potential switch to Tottenham, calling the 27-year-old a stop-gap solution for the north London outfit.

The former Red said (via The Mirror):

“He needs five opportunities to score a goal, and he had one good season before coming here. He found it difficult to get goals and I would say nothing’s changed. He’s gone back to Leipzig and this season played eight [Bundesliga] games and scored two goals.

“He’s a stocking filler, he’s another body. I don’t think he’ll do very well, but having said that, he’s the kind of player that will get three or four chances every game because he’s rapid and gets himself in the right place.”

Souness also likened Werner to Liverpool center-forward Darwin Nunez, noting both players lacked clinicalness.

He added:

“He’s [Werner] a player who one year could get 30 goals, and the next five or six, so he could have the most incredible purple patch and then Spurs will have to sign him.

“[Liverpool forward Darwin] Nunez falls into that category where he needs too many chances to score a goal, but that may change as he’s a young man. Werner, I don’t see that changing, but he could have a purple patch.”

Werner spent two seasons in England before returning to Leipzig in August 2022. He played 89 matches for Chelsea in that stretch, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists.