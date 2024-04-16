Soccer

“When you get an offer like that” – Jose Enrique Tips Mohamed Salah To Leave Liverpool This Summer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Mohamed Salah
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique has backed Mohamed Salah to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window, calling it the “perfect time” for him to leave Anfield Stadium. The Spaniard believes the Egyptian had an agreement with the Saudi side last summer itself, which prompted them to table a mega £200 million ($248.96 million) bid for his services.

Al-Ittihad Tried Hard To Sign Mohamed Salah Last Summer

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, there was heavy speculation surrounding Salah’s future at Anfield. According to reports, Saudi Pro League holders Al-Ittihad wanted to lure the Egyptian away from England and had convinced him to take the offer. After meeting with the player and his agent, Al-Ittihad punched in a £200 million ($248.96 million) bid.

Salah’s entourage supposedly met with Liverpool’s board and coach Jurgen Klopp to discuss the switch but did not get the green light. As a result, they had to stay put, with Al-Ittihad promising to return for the winger once more in 2024.

Jose Enrique Backs Mo Salah To Snag One Last Mega Contract

With Klopp leaving Merseyside at the end of the 2023-24 season, Liverpool could bear witness to a wholesale of changes, including a change of guard on the right wing.

Former Red Enrique believes Salah will leave England in a couple of months and accept the “final big contract” of his professional career.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique said (via The Mirror):

If the right offer comes then I think Salah will leave because I think he was actually trying to leave last summer. They were offered something like £200 million for him last summer and that was a real offer!

When you get an offer like that, usually it means there is already an agreement between the player and the club. I think Salah had already agreed to go and I believe that he will finally go to Saudi Arabia this summer.”

He concluded by adding:

Jurgen Klopp is leaving so it is the perfect time for Salah to go. There is a new cycle happening at Liverpool and lots of changes, so it is perfect for him. This will likely be the final big contract of his career, so I think he’ll leave for Saudi Arabia.

Salah, who will turn 32 in June, has played 342 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 209 times and providing 88 assists. His contract with the 19-time English champions expires in June 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Gunners’ Links With Manchester City Target

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024
MLS Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
“We take it for granted” – Taylor Twellman Says MLS Is Unlikely To See A Player As Marvelous As Lionel Messi
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024

Former USMNT star Taylor Twellman has heaped praise on Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, urging Major League Soccer (MLS) fans not to take his genius for granted and to celebrate…

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
“I’m so, so upset about the situation” – Mauricio Pochettino Slams Chelsea Duo Over Unacceptable Behavior In Everton Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has criticized Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke for being involved in an altercation with Cole Palmer over who would take the penalty against Everton. He called…

UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
5 Teams That Have Lost The Most UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Ties
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024
Bayern Munich Are The Most Consistent Team In Europe
Soccer
5 Longest Title-Winning Runs Across Top 5 European Leagues: Bayern Munich Have Been The Most Dominant Team On The Continent
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024
Barcelona vs PSG
Soccer
Barcelona vs PSG: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 16 2024
Bichota Barcelona
Soccer
Barcelona To Flaunt Karol G’s ‘Bichota’ Logo In Special Edition Kit For Clash Against Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 12 2024
Arrow to top