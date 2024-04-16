Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique has backed Mohamed Salah to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window, calling it the “perfect time” for him to leave Anfield Stadium. The Spaniard believes the Egyptian had an agreement with the Saudi side last summer itself, which prompted them to table a mega £200 million ($248.96 million) bid for his services.

Al-Ittihad Tried Hard To Sign Mohamed Salah Last Summer

Before the start of the 2023-24 season, there was heavy speculation surrounding Salah’s future at Anfield. According to reports, Saudi Pro League holders Al-Ittihad wanted to lure the Egyptian away from England and had convinced him to take the offer. After meeting with the player and his agent, Al-Ittihad punched in a £200 million ($248.96 million) bid.

Salah’s entourage supposedly met with Liverpool’s board and coach Jurgen Klopp to discuss the switch but did not get the green light. As a result, they had to stay put, with Al-Ittihad promising to return for the winger once more in 2024.

Jose Enrique Backs Mo Salah To Snag One Last Mega Contract

With Klopp leaving Merseyside at the end of the 2023-24 season, Liverpool could bear witness to a wholesale of changes, including a change of guard on the right wing.

Former Red Enrique believes Salah will leave England in a couple of months and accept the “final big contract” of his professional career.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique said (via The Mirror):

“If the right offer comes then I think Salah will leave because I think he was actually trying to leave last summer. They were offered something like £200 million for him last summer and that was a real offer!

“When you get an offer like that, usually it means there is already an agreement between the player and the club. I think Salah had already agreed to go and I believe that he will finally go to Saudi Arabia this summer.”

He concluded by adding:

“Jurgen Klopp is leaving so it is the perfect time for Salah to go. There is a new cycle happening at Liverpool and lots of changes, so it is perfect for him. This will likely be the final big contract of his career, so I think he’ll leave for Saudi Arabia.”

Salah, who will turn 32 in June, has played 342 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 209 times and providing 88 assists. His contract with the 19-time English champions expires in June 2025.