Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed claims Liverpool have a verbal agreement with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim. Romano believes while “concrete” talks have taken place between the manager and the club, they have not yet reached an agreement.

Florian Plettenberg Claims Liverpool Have Agreed To Make Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp’s Successor

On Monday, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed Liverpool had made a breakthrough in the search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor. He said sources close to the club confirmed they had reached a verbal agreement with Amorim to take the Anfield job (via GiveMeSport). Plettenberg also claimed that the Merseysiders had offered a three-year contract to the 39-year-old manager.

Before Liverpool reportedly reached an agreement to prize him away from Portugal, Bayern Munich and Chelsea were courting him. While the Bavarians need to appoint a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, the Blues are keeping an eye on potential Mauricio Pochettino successors.

Fabrizio Romano Respectfully Dismisses Florian Plettenberg’s Claims

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed while Liverpool had met with Amorim to discuss a potential summer switch, they had not reached an agreement. He suggested the two parties would meet multiple times before the deal is locked in.

Romano said:

“I wanted to clarify the situation on Ruben Amorim again, as I’ve had many Liverpool fans asking me about the stories of an agreement being close for him to replace Jurgen Klopp on a three-year deal.

“My understanding remains that we are not yet at the final stages of the story. It’s true that contacts are really concrete – talks have taken place and will keep taking place, but we have to be patient and wait for the moment Liverpool make their final choice.”

He continued:

“I respect other journalists, but this remains my information for the moment so I think we still have to wait a bit longer for a conclusion to this saga.

“In my opinion, Amorim would be a great option for Liverpool as he’s a smart, excellent modern coach. I’ve been really impressed by what he’s done at Sporting and I’m sure he could be a success at Anfield, if he ends up getting the job.”

Under Amorim, Sporting have been in brilliant form in the 2023-24 season. Out of 27 Primeira Liga fixtures, they have won 23 and lost only twice. They currently have a four-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.