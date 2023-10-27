American YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, has made a surprising prediction ahead of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou – as the 7-1 boxer cannot separate the two.

One of the biggest combat sports events of the year is set to take place this weekend, as Tyson Fury returns to the ring to face the former UFC star, Francis Ngannou.

The Gypsy King last stepped into the squared circle over nine months ago, as Fury claimed a huge victory over Derek Chisora. Similarly, Francis Ngannou has been out of action for an extended amount of time, as the Cameroonian’s last fight came in January 2022.

Boxing enthusiasts have seemed skeptical over the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia, as Fury is coming up against an MMA fighter making his boxing debut.

Not since Conor McGregor stepped into the ring against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, have we seen two superstars in their respective disciplines face off.

Fighters in both boxing, and MMA, have been giving their thoughts ahead of the scheduled bout – with many expecting Tyson Fury to reign victorious.

However, Jake Paul, a former YouTuber who has taken the boxing world by storm after turning professional and claiming victories over former UFC superstars, including Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Ben Askren does not see the fight going as easily as that.

Paul said (on TNT Sports): “I’ve fought all of these MMA fighters and none of them have been able to do anything against me.”

“Tyson is going to bring the smoke but Francis has that one-punch knockout power so we’ll see if he can land on Tyson. It’s going to be a good fight and i’m excited for it.”

The Ohio-born star appears to be on the minority, as he has not picked Fury to win comfortably and has given Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou a huge chance of succeeding.

Jake Paul Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction: Undecided