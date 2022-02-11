Sevilla vs Elche live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

When Sevilla hosts an in-form Elche at Estadio Ramon on Friday night, they will be trying to get back on track in La Liga.

Sevilla vs Elche Preview

Sevilla’s last match was against Osasuna. In this La Liga encounter at Estadio El Sadar, they drew 0-0 and had 73 percent possession.

Elche’s most recent La Liga match was a 3-1 victory over Alaves. In this encounter, they had 50 percent possession and four shots on target. At Estadio Martinez Valero, they also had seven corners, with Pere Milla and Fidel Chaves scoring. Sevilla’s previous meeting with Elche resulted in a 1-1 draw at Estadio Martinez Valero.

When does Sevilla vs Elche kick-off?

The Sevilla vs Elche will kick off at 01:00 on 12th February 2022 at Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla vs Elche Team News

Sevilla Team News

Sevilla will head into the game without Gonzalo Montiel, Suso, Erik Lamela, and Jesus Navas.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Corona, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Martial

Elche Team News

Elche has reported injury concerns of Raúl Guti and Ivan Marcone.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Badia; Palacios, Verdu, Bigas, Mojica; Morente, Mascarell, Gumbau, Fidel; Milla, Boye

