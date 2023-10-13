The first division of Italian soccer, Serie A, has lost a lot of its charm over the last decade. The league has fallen behind the likes of the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga in terms of infrastructure. It has not produced a UEFA Champions League winner since Inter Milan in 2010. And many of its top clubs have been wrapped up in controversy, causing Serie A’s brand image to take a hit. All things considered, it has been difficult for Serie A to attract the game’s most sought-after stars.

However, that does not mean Italy is completely devoid of covetable soccer players. Read on to meet the most valuable players in Serie A right now:

#5 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) – $79.10 Million

In fifth place, we have Inter Milan ace Nicolo Barella, with Transfermarkt valuing him at an impressive $79.10 million. The Italian maestro, who sees his Inter contract expire in June 2026, is the only midfielder on this list.

Barella has been at Inter since joining from Cagliari Calcio in September 2020. He has played 197 matches for the Nerazzurri in all competitions, scoring 20 times and providing 45 assists. Barella’s three goals and 13 assists (36 games) proved to be crucial in Inter Milan’s title-winning season in 2020-21.

#4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) – $89.64 Million

Serie A giants Napoli signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Georgian club Dinamo Batumi for a mere $14.03 million fee last summer. Producing spell-binding performances in the 2022-23 season, Kvaratskhelia has bumped up his valuation by over $70 million to emerge as one of the most valuable players in the Italian top flight. The $89.64 million man, who is reportedly on the wishlist of many European giants, sees his Napoli contract expire in June 2027.

Kvaratskhelia announced himself as the league’s most impactful winger in his debut season, scoring 12 times and providing 13 assists in 34 appearances. The Georgian left-winger’s goals helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years.

#3 Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – $94.92 Million

AC Milan left-winger Rafael Leao is the third name on the list, courtesy of his sizable $94.92 million price tag. The Portugal international sees his Rossonerri contract expire on June 30, 2028.

Leao, a clinical finisher with breakneck pace, has been with Milan since leaving LOSC Lille in July 2019. He has thus far taken part in 173 games for Milan in all competitions, scoring 46 times and claiming 40 assists. Leao played his best football in the 2022-23 season, pitching in with 15 goals and 10 assists in 35 Serie A matches.

#2 Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – $105.46 Million

Argentina ace Lautaro Martinez is currently valued at $105.46 million by Transfermarkt, making him Inter Milan’s most valuable player. The 26-year-old sees his deal with Inter run until June 30, 2026.

Martinez has been at San Siro since joining from Argentine side Racing Club in July 2018. He has played 248 games for the Nerazzurri over the last five-odd years, scoring 113 goals and providing 38 assists. Martinez enjoyed his best-ever Serie A season in 2022-23, netting 21 times and claiming seven assists in 38 appearances.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – $126.55 Million

Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen is currently the most valuable player in Serie A right now, with the Nigerian carrying a sizable $126.55 million price tag. Osimhen, who is reportedly on Real Madrid and Manchester United’s radar, sees his Napoli contract expire in June 2025.

The 24-year-old joined Napoli from LOSC Lille in September 2020. He has since appeared in 115 games across competitions, scoring 65 times and providing 15 assists. His 26 goals in 32 games proved crucial as the Partenopei ended their Serie A title drought last season, winning it for the first time since the 1989-90 season.