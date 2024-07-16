Soccer

“He doesn’t understand the team dynamics” – Didi Hamann Blasts Portugal Icon Cristiano Ronaldo For ‘Outrageous Acts Of Selfishness’ During EURO 2024

Sushan Chakraborty
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed
Former Germany international Dietmar ‘Didi’ Hamann has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo displayed “outrageous acts of selfishness” during Portugal’s 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) campaign. According to Hamann, Ronaldo has been playing an individual game in a team sport over the last two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo Endured The Worst Tournament Of His International Career In EURO 2024

One of the best players in the history of the sport, Ronaldo appeared in a record sixth EURO campaign in Germany. Coming into the tournament on the back of a 50-goal campaign with Al-Nassr, the 39-year-old was entrusted to lead the Portugal attack. Unfortunately, manager Roberto Martinez’s faith did not pay off, as he cut a frustrated figure in almost every game in EURO 2024.

Ronaldo attempted 23 shots until Portugal’s shootout defeat against France in the quarter-finals, failing to score even once. He also drew criticism for his temperament and conduct throughout the competition.

He was crying on the pitch after missing a penalty during Portugal’s win over Slovenia on penalties in the Round of 16, which many saw as a morale-dampening act. Then, after the defeat to France, Ronaldo rushed down the tunnel instead of consoling Joao Felix — who missed Portugal’s only penalty in the shootout.

Didi Hamann Slams ‘Selfish’ Ronaldo For ‘Pathetic’ Behavior

Ronaldo’s decision to go down the tunnel did not sit well with Hamann, who claimed the captain should have comforted his countryman after the nerve-wracking shootout.

Speaking on RTE, the German said (via GOAL):

Everyone went over to Joao Felix but he didn’t bother – he went down the tunnel. I think Felix needed an arm around the shoulder from his captain but he instead went down the tunnel. I just don’t understand how – he has been playing the game for 22 years – he doesn’t understand the team dynamics.

I think the way he behaved the whole competition – playing the last game against Georgia when they had already won the group and playing the most minutes out of all the outfield players when he wasn’t up to it anymore – was one of the most outrageous acts of selfishness I have ever seen in a team game.

Hamann then accused Ronaldo of playing only for himself. He added:

He has got hundreds of millions of followers and a lot of kids look up to him. I just want to say to these kids, that if you behave like this in society, work or in a team game then you won’t succeed. You will get problems. It shows he played an individual game in a team sport for the last 20 years. That shows how good he is but he could only do it because he was the best.

He is going down as one of the all-time greats but when I look at his behaviour throughout the tournament I think he has let his team down. It was nothing short of pathetic.

Many expected Ronaldo to retire after his disappointing EURO outing. He, however, has poured cold water on those rumors, making himself available for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sushan Chakraborty

