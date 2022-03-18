Ruby Walsh Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip

It’s the final day at the Cheltenham Festival and loads more to look forward as it’s Gold Cup Day. Here’s what former Champion jockey and now ITV Racing pundit – Ruby Walsh – is tipping in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Ruby Walsh’s Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip
3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase – A PLUS TARD @ 5/2 with BetUK
Former Champion jockey and now ITV Racing pundit/analyst, Ruby Walsh, is siding with A Plus Tard to win the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Walsh believes it should be relatively easy for A Plus Tard to turn the Leopardstown form around with Galvin, who just pipped him back in December. He has more speed and Walsh thinks he can go one better than his second place finish last year in this running of the Gold Cup.
Walsh think jockey, Rachel Blackmore, gets the best out of A Plus Tard for Henry De Bromhead and can claim that illustrious Gold Cup victory.
