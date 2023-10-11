Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo. The 25-year-old could be on the move next summer despite signing a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit in June.

Real Madrid & Manchester City Among Four Teams Interested In Olmo

Olmo, who has scored seven times for Spain in 32 international appearances, is one of the most talented attacking midfielders in the Bundesliga. He can play in all attacking positions, is a great passer, loves to take players on, and has a knack for the spectacular, making him the perfect No. 10.

The Spaniard has been at Leipzig since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020. Over the last three-and-a-half years, he has featured in 127 games for Leipzig across competitions, scoring 27 times and providing 20 assists. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Olmo wants to take the next step in his career and would look to leave the German outfit when the transfer window opens next summer.

Thanks to his qualities, he has no shortage of suitors, with as many as four European giants reportedly keeping tabs on him. In addition to Real Madrid and Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also believed to be interested in the player. Los Blancos were heavily linked with the player in the 2023-24 summer window as well, but a deal ultimately did not materialize.

Olmo Would Prefer Barcelona Switch

As per the aforementioned report, Olmo could snub Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid in favor of a return to boyhood club Barcelona next summer.

The versatile attacker spent seven years with Barcelona’s youth teams between 2007 and 2014, rising through the ranks before joining Zagreb’s reserves team. Additionally, Barca manager Xavi is reportedly a big admirer of the Spaniard and would happily welcome him to the team.

Although the player and the club are seemingly on the same page, Barca could struggle to meet Leipzig’s financial demands. Olmo has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which could be too steep a price for the cash-strapped Blaugrana. Their economic toils could then give Madrid, City, and Atletico the opening to swoop in and prize the player away.