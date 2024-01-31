Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Capable Of Signing Both Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland In Summer Transfer Window

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe
Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe

European powerhouse Real Madrid are reportedly in a position to afford both Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) poster boy Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland in the same transfer window.

Real Madrid Eager To Sign A Marquee Player, Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland Are Prime Candidates

Following Karim Benzema’s departure in the summer of 2023, Los Blancos have lacked a prolific presence up top. They reportedly wanted to add a worthy striker to their ranks last summer itself but failed to lure Mbappe and Haaland away from their respective clubs, courtesy of their eye-popping price. However, the situation will be a lot more favorable for the All Whites in the 2024 summer transfer window.

As noted by Diario AS, Mbappe will become a free agent on June 30, and there is hope he will finally fulfill his dream of joining Real Madrid. Haaland, meanwhile, will still have three years left on his Manchester City deal. However, there is reportedly a release clause in his contract that will come into effect from the 2024 summer transfer window. According to AS, being a non-English club, Los Merengues will have to spend between €100 million ($108 million) and €200 million ($216 million) for the Norwegian goalmachine. Although it is still a hefty price tag, Madrid, who are in a great economic position, will supposedly have no problem meeting it.

Haaland Decided To Leave Manchester City After FIFA The Men’s Player Award Snub

As per AS, Haaland’s entourage are in constant contact with Real Madrid, indicating a move could genuinely materialize in the summer window. Their interest in the switch increased after Haaland missed out to Lionel Messi in the FIFA The Best Men’s Player Award. Not only had Haaland handsomely outscored Messi during the evaluation period, but he also helped City to an unprecedented Treble. Messi, meanwhile, only had the Ligue 1 title and the Leagues Cup to show for his efforts.

According to the player and his entourage, Haaland would have won the individual accolade had he been at a club with higher global reach. They believe record 14-time European champions Real Madrid possess the influence to make Haaland a Ballon d’Or/FIFA The Best Player Award winner, making it a lucrative destination for the 23-year-old.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool V Chelsea
Soccer

LATEST Top 7 Stars Who Have Played For Both Liverpool & Chelsea

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 31 2024
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer
“Nobody compared to Messi” – Al-Hilal Attacker Says He Was Not Trying To Disrespect Inter Miami Ace by copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Celebration
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024

Al-Hilal star Michael has insisted he did not pull off Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuu’ celebration to disrespect Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi. The Brazilian instead thanked the organizers of the…

PSG Ace & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
Report: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Has Many Doubts Over Real Madrid Switch
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly not sure whether leaving the Parisians for European giants Real Madrid would be the right move for him. Kylian Mbappe Has Doubts…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Ligue 1 & Serie A Clubs Are Interested In Gunners Loanee
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer
“I feel for Erik ten Hag” – Paul Merson Makes Bold Prediction For Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024
Liverpool Vs Chelsea
Soccer
“Dress rehearsal for the Carabao Cup final” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Score For Liverpool Vs Chelsea
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Jurgen Klopp’s 5 Worst Signings At Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 30 2024
Arrow to top