European powerhouse Real Madrid are reportedly in a position to afford both Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) poster boy Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland in the same transfer window.

Real Madrid Eager To Sign A Marquee Player, Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland Are Prime Candidates

Following Karim Benzema’s departure in the summer of 2023, Los Blancos have lacked a prolific presence up top. They reportedly wanted to add a worthy striker to their ranks last summer itself but failed to lure Mbappe and Haaland away from their respective clubs, courtesy of their eye-popping price. However, the situation will be a lot more favorable for the All Whites in the 2024 summer transfer window.

As noted by Diario AS, Mbappe will become a free agent on June 30, and there is hope he will finally fulfill his dream of joining Real Madrid. Haaland, meanwhile, will still have three years left on his Manchester City deal. However, there is reportedly a release clause in his contract that will come into effect from the 2024 summer transfer window. According to AS, being a non-English club, Los Merengues will have to spend between €100 million ($108 million) and €200 million ($216 million) for the Norwegian goalmachine. Although it is still a hefty price tag, Madrid, who are in a great economic position, will supposedly have no problem meeting it.

Haaland Decided To Leave Manchester City After FIFA The Men’s Player Award Snub

As per AS, Haaland’s entourage are in constant contact with Real Madrid, indicating a move could genuinely materialize in the summer window. Their interest in the switch increased after Haaland missed out to Lionel Messi in the FIFA The Best Men’s Player Award. Not only had Haaland handsomely outscored Messi during the evaluation period, but he also helped City to an unprecedented Treble. Messi, meanwhile, only had the Ligue 1 title and the Leagues Cup to show for his efforts.

According to the player and his entourage, Haaland would have won the individual accolade had he been at a club with higher global reach. They believe record 14-time European champions Real Madrid possess the influence to make Haaland a Ballon d’Or/FIFA The Best Player Award winner, making it a lucrative destination for the 23-year-old.