Soccer

Report: Carlo Ancelotti Requests Real Madrid Stalwart To Postpone His Retirement

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly requested Toni Kroos to postpone his retirement. The German ace, who will turn 34 on January 4, has repeatedly expressed his desire to retire at the top of his game, not when he is surplus to requirements.

Ancelotti Wants Kroos To Continue His Soccer Career

At the start of the 2023-24 season, there was heavy speculation about Kroos’ future. The player’s contract was running out on June 30 and he had not agreed to extend his stay. Ultimately, the German decided to remain in Madrid and signed a new contract. The said new contract will expire on June 30, 2024, and Kroos is yet to sign a new deal to prolong his Bernabeu stint.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Ancelotti has asked the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner to postpone his retirement and extend his contract by a year. The Italian manager’s sentiment is shared by all of Kroos’ teammates and the Real Madrid coaching staff. Everyone at the club believes Kroos has still a lot of soccer left in him and thinks he should continue with the club for the foreseeable future.

Kroos Has Been One Of The First Names On The Real Madrid Team Sheet In 2023-24

Real Madrid arguably have the most stacked midfield in Europe. In addition to veterans like Luka Modric and Kroos, they have Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos at their disposal. Ancelotti has used a four-man midfield in the 2023-24 season, which has opened up one extra space, but that top-of-midfield slot has so far been reserved for Bellingham.

Kroos started the 2023-24 La Liga season on the bench, but returned to the starting XI on Matchday 2, against Almeria. He rewarded Ancelotti’s faith by providing an assist in a 3-1 win.

The former Bayern Munich central midfielder has played all 17 La Liga matches this season, starting 11 of them. The 33-year-old has scored once and claimed five assists in the Spanish top flight so far.

Since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, Kroos has played 439 games for Los Blancos in all competitions, scoring 28 times and providing 94 assists. He has won a total of 20 trophies in Spain, including three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer

LATEST Report: Carlo Ancelotti Requests Real Madrid Stalwart To Postpone His Retirement

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 20 2023
Arsenal Ace Gabriel Martinelli
Soccer
“He was so important and so helpful” – Gabriel Martinelli Says He Is Still In Contact With Player Arsenal Sold In 2020
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 20 2023

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has revealed he has remained in contact with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, disclosing they two had struck up a close friendship during their time together…

Lionel Messi Is An Argentina Icon
Soccer
Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni Reveals Why Coaching Lionel Messi Has Been A ‘Pleasure’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 18 2023

Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni has heaped praise on Lionel Messi, saying it is an absolute pleasure to coach the 36-year-old. According to Scaloni, Messi acts as an assistant…

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims The Blues Have Made Contact With 18-Year-Old Swedish Starlet
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 18 2023
Champions League Trophy
Soccer
5 Teams With Most Appearances In UEFA Champions League Round Of 16
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 18 2023
Former Chelsea Manager Jose Mourinho
Soccer
“They were just kids who couldn’t wait” – Jose Mourinho Reveals Why Mohamed Salah & Kevin De Bruyne Left Chelsea
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 18 2023
Arsenal Have Won 11 Of 16 Premier League Games
Soccer
Michael Owen Lauds Arsenal Star For Showing Signs Of Improvement After ‘Very, Very Poor’ Start In North London
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 18 2023
Arrow to top