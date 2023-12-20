Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly requested Toni Kroos to postpone his retirement. The German ace, who will turn 34 on January 4, has repeatedly expressed his desire to retire at the top of his game, not when he is surplus to requirements.

Ancelotti Wants Kroos To Continue His Soccer Career

At the start of the 2023-24 season, there was heavy speculation about Kroos’ future. The player’s contract was running out on June 30 and he had not agreed to extend his stay. Ultimately, the German decided to remain in Madrid and signed a new contract. The said new contract will expire on June 30, 2024, and Kroos is yet to sign a new deal to prolong his Bernabeu stint.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Ancelotti has asked the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner to postpone his retirement and extend his contract by a year. The Italian manager’s sentiment is shared by all of Kroos’ teammates and the Real Madrid coaching staff. Everyone at the club believes Kroos has still a lot of soccer left in him and thinks he should continue with the club for the foreseeable future.

Kroos Has Been One Of The First Names On The Real Madrid Team Sheet In 2023-24

Real Madrid arguably have the most stacked midfield in Europe. In addition to veterans like Luka Modric and Kroos, they have Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos at their disposal. Ancelotti has used a four-man midfield in the 2023-24 season, which has opened up one extra space, but that top-of-midfield slot has so far been reserved for Bellingham.

Kroos started the 2023-24 La Liga season on the bench, but returned to the starting XI on Matchday 2, against Almeria. He rewarded Ancelotti’s faith by providing an assist in a 3-1 win.

The former Bayern Munich central midfielder has played all 17 La Liga matches this season, starting 11 of them. The 33-year-old has scored once and claimed five assists in the Spanish top flight so far.

Since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, Kroos has played 439 games for Los Blancos in all competitions, scoring 28 times and providing 94 assists. He has won a total of 20 trophies in Spain, including three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.