Welcome to the latest article in a new series for the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League season from @FPL_Heisenberg for SportsLens.

In this weekly series, Heisenberg will be looking into the best three players for your FPL team – along with one juicy differential.

Heisenberg has a proven track record in FPL, having finished inside the top 1% of FPL managers in each of the last 9 seasons – including a best finish of 836th. Let’s cook!

Kevin De Bruyne ( Fixture: Wolves, Home )

Kevin De Bruyne has found his feet in the last four Gameweeks, scoring three times and grabbing three assists too.

Rotation is always a worry with Man City assets, but as Man City had no European football midweek he should be set to start this weekend in the Premier League.

Man City will benefit as a team offensively with King Kev likely starting. Therefore, I see De Bruyne creating lots of chances for his in-form teammates to finish off, as well as having plenty of chances to score himself – good news for Haaland and Foden too.

Facing a Wolves side struggling with injuries, Man City will be looking to build upon their impressive attacking displays of late.

Phil Foden (Fixture: Wolves , Home )

Sticking with Man City, next up is the mercurial Phil Foden.

It’s sometimes difficult to choose the right Man City attacker but this season the Englishman has 16 goals and seven assists in 29 Premier League starts – making him one of the most reliable Man City assets this season, especially in recent games (five goals in his last two starts!)

If Foden can pick up central positions – where he has done most of his damage this season – then there could be another haul for Foden at home to Wolves.

Man City are one of only six teams to play twice in double Gameweek 37 too so Foden and De Bruyne are both players you’ll want for the end of season run-in.

Cole Palmer ( Fixture: West Ham, Home )

Cole Palmer has been sensational value this season, possibly the best FPL bargain ever.

His home form has been particularly exceptional this season with 15 goals and three assists in just 14 appearances.

Even more impressive are his numbers in his last five home games – 10 goals and two assists!

Palmer is a great captain choice this week and like Man City, Chelsea are one of only six teams to play twice in double Gameweek 37 too so he’s a long-term hold too.

Differential – Kai Havertz ( Fixture: Bournemouth , Home )

Kai Havertz has a very good chance of making it three double-digit hauls in a row this Gameweek as Arsenal host Bournemouth. Listed as a midfielder in FPL but should play as their central number 9 and he’s found his shooting boots with three goals and one assist in the last two games.

I’m predicting a big home win for Arsenal who have been free-scoring in 2024 which will help Havertz chances for big points this week.