Five European powerhouses are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in the summer transfer window. The report comes after the Brazilian attacker said he would be open to a move to the Premier League in the future.

As Kylian Mbappe inches closer to a switch to Real Madrid, there has been speculation about Rodrygo’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham attaining untouchable status, many sources believe Rodrygo could be one to make way for Mbappe in the Real Madrid starting XI.

In an interview with Placar TV, Rodrygo fueled the rumors by claiming he would leave Madrid if he ever felt unimportant. The 23-year-old also said that while his objective was to continue at Real Madrid, he would still keep his options open.

5 Clubs Are Eyeing A Move For Real Madrid Ace Rodrygo

According to a report from Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool have taken note of his situation and would pounce if an opening presents itself.

PSG reportedly see Rodrygo as a like-for-like replacement for Mbappe. The club admire his ability to play on either wing and feel he would fit effortlessly into Luis Enrique’s system.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also interested in Rodrygo, as he believes the versatile Brazil international will give him more flexibility on the flanks. Additionally, Rodrygo can fill in for Bernardo Silva if the Portuguese decides to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag also sees Rodrygo as an excellent addition to the squad. The Dutchman believes the Real Madrid attacker’s versatility will aid the team’s offensive rotations.

Arsenal, on the other hand, see Rodrygo as a capable cover for first-choice right-winger Bukayo Saka. Additionally, since Rodrygo is equally proficient on the other wing, Mikel Arteta could make him a fixture on the left as well.

Lastly, there is Liverpool, who are reportedly on the verge of shipping Mohamed Salah off to Saudi Arabia. If the Egyptian departs, Rodrygo could assume his responsibilities down the right flank.

Rodrygo Clarifies Stance, Says He Is Very Happy In Madrid

After seeing some outlets speculate about his future at Real Madrid, Rodrygo took to social media to clear the air. On X (formerly Twitter), the winger said his interview was being taken out of context, and insisted he was very happy at the Bernabeu.

On Wednesday (May 29), he wrote:

“A very annoying situation occurred today, where one of my interviews was completely taken out of context.

“To be very direct, I am VERY happy at Real Madrid, I live a dream every day and it does NOT cross my mind to leave the club of my life! Now we continue with history to make. By 15. HALA MADRID AND NOTHING MORE!”

Rodrygo has played 50 matches for Los Blancos this season, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists. He will return to action when Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on June 1.