Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Club Will Soon Decide Price Tag For 32-Year-Old Amid Saudi Interest

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United are open to selling Saudi Arabia-linked Casemiro in the summer transfer window. Romano believes that although there have been reports hinting at a €35 million ($37.94 million) price tag for the Brazilian, the club have not yet made that decision.

Casemiro Could Leave Manchester United This Summer, Suggests Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United will make significant tweaks to their squad this summer, with many big names making way for fresh faces. French duo Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already announced their departure at the end of the season. And according to Romano, Casemiro could follow the experienced duo out of the club.

However, unlike Varane and Martial, Casemiro will still have a contract with the club after June 30, making Manchester United eligible for a payout. According to some reports, the Red Devils are happy to let the 32-year-old leave the club for a €35 million ($37.94 million) fee, but Romano believes his price tag has not been decided.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist revealed:

I wanted to clarify some reports on Manchester United. We know there will be some players leaving the club this summer, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial already confirming that they will leave on free transfers, but there will be some players sold as well. 

My information remains that Manchester United are open to selling Casemiro in the summer. This remains clear, and although there have been reports of United wanting around €35m for the midfielder, I’m told the price tag will be decided soon.”

Romano concluded by adding:

In any case, Casemiro could leave United in the summer transfer window, as there is interest from Saudi, though no formal proposals yet.”

Saudi Arabia has attracted many top players over the last year and a half, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante. It will be interesting to see if Casemiro becomes the next big name to sign for a Saudi Pro League outfit.

A Look At Casemiro’s Numbers For Man Utd

Manchester United spent a handsome €70.65 million ($76.58 million) fee to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid in August 2022. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner had a fine debut season at Old Trafford, with him earning plaudits due to his excellent game-reading and defensive acumen.

Unfortunately, things went south in his second season. After starting strongly, Casemiro faded toward the business end of the season, with his performance as a center-back drawing a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike. Ahead of the FA Cup final with Manchester City, Ian Wright declared Manchester United would lose if Casemiro started at the back. Due to an injury concern, the Brazilian did not feature in the game and United secured an unlikely 2-1 victory.

Over the last two years, Casemiro has played 83 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 times and providing nine assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Club Will Soon Decide Price Tag For 32-Year-Old Amid Saudi Interest

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024
Jude Bellingham
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Played For Both Borussia Dortmund & Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will play the biggest game on the club soccer calendar, the UEFA Champions League final, at Wembley Stadium on June 1. Both teams have bested…

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Portugal's Leader
Soccer
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates Saudi Pro League History But He Will Have To Surrender Spotlight To Conquer EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 29 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best forwards the world has ever seen. He won his first Ballon d’Or at Manchester United, claimed four UEFA Champions League trophies at Real…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“PSV Eindhoven were two classes better” – Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Takes Indirect Dig At New Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Future Of Barca Duo Hinges On Hansi Flick
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Real Madrid Icon Toni Kroos
Soccer
“For me it is not a country where I see myself playing” – Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Says He Would Have Never Accepted An Offer From Saudi Arabia
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Soccer
Chelsea Managerial News: Blues Asked About Top La Liga Manager Before Sacking Mauricio Pochettino
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 28 2024
Arrow to top