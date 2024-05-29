Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United are open to selling Saudi Arabia-linked Casemiro in the summer transfer window. Romano believes that although there have been reports hinting at a €35 million ($37.94 million) price tag for the Brazilian, the club have not yet made that decision.

Casemiro Could Leave Manchester United This Summer, Suggests Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United will make significant tweaks to their squad this summer, with many big names making way for fresh faces. French duo Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already announced their departure at the end of the season. And according to Romano, Casemiro could follow the experienced duo out of the club.

However, unlike Varane and Martial, Casemiro will still have a contract with the club after June 30, making Manchester United eligible for a payout. According to some reports, the Red Devils are happy to let the 32-year-old leave the club for a €35 million ($37.94 million) fee, but Romano believes his price tag has not been decided.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist revealed:

“I wanted to clarify some reports on Manchester United. We know there will be some players leaving the club this summer, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial already confirming that they will leave on free transfers, but there will be some players sold as well.

“My information remains that Manchester United are open to selling Casemiro in the summer. This remains clear, and although there have been reports of United wanting around €35m for the midfielder, I’m told the price tag will be decided soon.”

Romano concluded by adding:

“In any case, Casemiro could leave United in the summer transfer window, as there is interest from Saudi, though no formal proposals yet.”

Saudi Arabia has attracted many top players over the last year and a half, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante. It will be interesting to see if Casemiro becomes the next big name to sign for a Saudi Pro League outfit.

A Look At Casemiro’s Numbers For Man Utd

Manchester United spent a handsome €70.65 million ($76.58 million) fee to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid in August 2022. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner had a fine debut season at Old Trafford, with him earning plaudits due to his excellent game-reading and defensive acumen.

Unfortunately, things went south in his second season. After starting strongly, Casemiro faded toward the business end of the season, with his performance as a center-back drawing a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike. Ahead of the FA Cup final with Manchester City, Ian Wright declared Manchester United would lose if Casemiro started at the back. Due to an injury concern, the Brazilian did not feature in the game and United secured an unlikely 2-1 victory.

Over the last two years, Casemiro has played 83 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 times and providing nine assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2026.