5 Players Who Claimed Most Assists In 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Season: Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Is In 2nd Place

Sushan Chakraborty
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League signed off with a fascinating clash between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at the iconic Wembley Stadium on June 1. Los Blancos came out on top in the final, claiming a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

It will be a long few months before the UEFA Champions League returns in a new avatar. In the meantime, we will keep ourselves entertained with stats and figures from the recently concluded campaign. Having already shed light on last season’s top scorers, let us check out the top creators. Continue reading to meet five players who provided the most assists in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign:

Special note: In case players have the same assists, we have given the edge to the one with more goals.

#5 Wenderson Galeno (FC Porto): 4 Assists

Porto Attacker Wenderson Galeno
Wenderson Galeno Scored 5 Champions League Goals In 2023-24

Kicking off the list is FC Porto attacker Wenderson Galeno. The 26-year-old enjoyed a fine run in the tournament, scoring five times and providing four assists in seven matches.

Galeno scored two braces against Group H opponents Shakhtar Donetsk. He kicked off the competition with a brace and an assist against the Ukrainian outfit, propelling Porto to a 3-1 win. Again, on Matchday six, he chipped in with two goals and two assists, helping Porto to a 5-3 victory.

#4 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 4 Assists

Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Is The Leading Goal Contributor In Champions League In 2023-24
Bayern Munich Man Harry Kane Won The European Golden Shoe

Bayern Munich failed to go the distance in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season, with Real Madrid pulling one over them in the semi-finals. Not many Bayern players lived up to expectations in the competition, but Harry Kane left no stone unturned to help his team.

The Englishman scored a joint-best (with Kylian Mbappe) eight goals in 12 matches. He also showed his creative side, chipping in with four assists.

#3 Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund): 5 Assists

Marcel Sabitzer Was One Of The Best Performers For Borussia Dortmund
Marcel Sabitzer Scored Once And Claimed 2 Assists Against In The Quarter-Final Against Atletico Madrid

Following a decent loan spell away at Manchester United, Marcel Sabitzer switched from Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund before the start of the 2023-24 season. The central midfielder scored a respectable four times and provided three assists in 25 Bundesliga games, but took his game up a notch in the UEFA Champions League.

The Austrian played all 12 games in the Champions League, scoring once and providing five assists. His goal contributions proved integral as Dortmund finished with a silver medal.

#2 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): 5 Assists

Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Is One Of Champions League's Leading Assist Providers
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Is A Ballon d’Or Contender

The most sought-after 20-year-old on the planet, Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham enjoyed an outstanding debut season. He settled in effortlessly at Madrid and helped the club to the La Liga title, Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Champions League trophy. Ex-Borussia Dortmund man Bellingham scored an astonishing 23 times and provided 13 assists in 42 games across competitions.

Bellingham bagged 19 goals and six assists in 28 La Liga games, winning the division’s Player of the Season award. The midfielder was prolific in the Champions League as well, scoring four times and providing five assists in 11 games. Bellingham was the final assist-provider of the 2023-24 UCL campaign, as his lay-off set up Vinicius Jr. for Real Madrid’s insurance goal.

#1 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid): 5 Assists

Vinicius Jr Bagged The Joint-Most Assists In UEFA Champions League
Vinicius Jr Scored Real Madrid’s Insurance Goal In The Final

Like his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. ended the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season with five impressive assists. However, he scored six times in the competition, including twice in the semi-finals against Bayern Munich and once in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

Vinicius Jr.’s 11 goal contributions in 10 games saw him snag the Champions League Player of the Season award. It will be a major shock if he does not reach the top 3 of the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
