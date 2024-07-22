Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has admitted the club have given their star left-back Alphonso Davies an ultimatum amid links to Real Madrid. Hoeness has declared the Bavarians will let Davies’ contract expire if he does not accept the current deal, bluntly stating they will not offer him any more money.

One of the most sought-after left-backs in the world, Davies, is in the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich. The Canadian defender, whose deal expires on June 30, 2025, started discussing his extension with previous members of the management last year. According to reports, Davies had a good rapport with them and was inching close to signing over the dotted line.

However, the situation changed after sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn were sacked in 2024. Contract talks stalled and the relationship between the player and the club took a hit. A couple of months back, Davies’ agent Nick Huoseh claimed the club had given his client an ultimatum and that he was getting “attacked.” Meanwhile, The Athletic claimed Davies had agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and would join them either this summer or the next.

Real Madrid Target Alphonso Davies Inching Close To Bayern Munich Exit

Bayern Munich initially refrained from commenting on the ultimatum claim, but now, Hoeness has confirmed that Davies must accept the current offer or prepare to leave.

Hoeness said (via 90min):

“We told him very clearly that if he does not renew his contract, we will let it expire. We will not offer him any more money.”

According to reports, Bayern Munich want €50 million ($54.42 million) for Davies this summer. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have made it clear they will not splurge so much on a would-be free agent.

Additionally, with Ferland Mendy performing admirably in the 2023-24 season, Los Blancos do not necessarily need a left-back right away. This means they would rather wait it out for one season than meet Bayern’s asking price.

Davies, 23, has been at Bayern Munich since joining from Vancouver in January 2019. He has so far played 195 games for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 11 times and providing 31 assists.