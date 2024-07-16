Soccer

“Wow, it’s amazing to be here” – Kylian Mbappe Pledges To Give His Life For Dream Club Real Madrid

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid

The latest addition to the Real Madrid glitterati, Kylian Mbappe, has thanked Madridistas for showering him with love all these years, vouching to put his life on the line for his dream club. The Frenchman, who has signed a five-year deal with Los Blancos, also replicated his idol Cristiano Ronaldo‘s iconic move, chanting “1,2,3… Hala Madrid!” with 80,000+ fans inside the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

After trying and failing for years, Real Madrid have successfully signed Mbappe, that too as a free agent. Los Blancos and Mbappe officially announced the move ahead of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). However, with the 25-year-old solely focused on helping France in the continental competition, the official unveiling was pushed back a month.

On July 16, two days after Spain climbed the top step of EURO 2024, Real Madrid held the highly anticipated ceremony, presenting Mbappe in front of a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe Wows Fans In Spanish, Pledges To Give His All For Real Madrid

Unlike most non-Spanish-speaking players, Mbappe did not use his mother tongue for his presentation ceremony. Much to the delight of local fans inside the stadium, he spoke Spanish with heart and conviction.

Mbappe greeted the fans, saying:

Good afternoon everyone. Wow, it’s amazing to be here. I’ve been dreaming of playing for Real Madrid for many years. I’m a very happy guy today. Very happy. 

I want to thank President Florentino Perez and all the people who have allowed me to be here.”

Mbappe then thanked the Madridistas and kissed the badge, drawing plaudits from fans.

To my family, who are very happy. I see my mum, crying…. (pauses and kisses his crest). It’s an incredible, incredible day. Since I was a child I had the dream of playing and it means a lot,” he continued.

I want to thank all the Madridistas. For many years they have given me a lot of love. Thank you.”

Lastly, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner pledged his life to Real Madrid — the club of his dreams.

Mbappe added:

I now hope to live up to this club, the best in the world. I’m going to give my life for this club and this crest. I want to (chant again)… give a message to the children, I see a lot of them.

I am very excited, it means a lot to me to be here. I am very happy to be part of the club of my dreams and the biggest club in the history of football.

After the presentation, Mbappe took a lap around the stadium, kicking a few balls into the stands for them to catch. He also posed for photos, beaming with pride and happiness having officially become Real Madrid’s new No. 9.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed
Soccer

LATEST “He doesn’t understand the team dynamics” – Didi Hamann Blasts Portugal Icon Cristiano Ronaldo For ‘Outrageous Acts Of Selfishness’ During EURO 2024

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist Claims Gunners Are Working Hard To Keep In-Form Attacker Amid Interest From Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024

Renowned journalist Charles Watts has claimed Arsenal are trying their best to keep U-18 star Chido Obi-Martin at the club amid interest from Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund….

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“He is useless” – Ex-Tottenham Star Slams Arsenal Ace For His EURO 2024 Campaign
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Rafael van der Vaart has criticized Arsenal and England star Declan Rice for his performances in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). He called Rice “useless”,…

England Man Kieran Trippier
Soccer
“That’s not an excuse” – Kieran Trippier Contradicts Gareth Southgate, Insists England Were Not Tired In EURO 2024 Final Loss To Spain
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Lamine Yamal EURO Winner
Soccer
5 Players With Most Goals + Assists In EURO 2024: Lamine Yamal Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Messi And Ronaldo Most Decorated Players
Soccer
From Lionel Messi To Cristiano Ronaldo: A Look At 10 Most Decorated Players In Soccer History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 16 2024
Ex England and Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher
Soccer
“Southgate had to stay, win or lose” – Jamie Carragher Backs England Boss To Continue But Insists He Must Phase Out First XI Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 15 2024
Arrow to top