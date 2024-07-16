The latest addition to the Real Madrid glitterati, Kylian Mbappe, has thanked Madridistas for showering him with love all these years, vouching to put his life on the line for his dream club. The Frenchman, who has signed a five-year deal with Los Blancos, also replicated his idol Cristiano Ronaldo‘s iconic move, chanting “1,2,3… Hala Madrid!” with 80,000+ fans inside the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

After trying and failing for years, Real Madrid have successfully signed Mbappe, that too as a free agent. Los Blancos and Mbappe officially announced the move ahead of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). However, with the 25-year-old solely focused on helping France in the continental competition, the official unveiling was pushed back a month.

On July 16, two days after Spain climbed the top step of EURO 2024, Real Madrid held the highly anticipated ceremony, presenting Mbappe in front of a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe Wows Fans In Spanish, Pledges To Give His All For Real Madrid

Unlike most non-Spanish-speaking players, Mbappe did not use his mother tongue for his presentation ceremony. Much to the delight of local fans inside the stadium, he spoke Spanish with heart and conviction.

Mbappe greeted the fans, saying:

“Good afternoon everyone. Wow, it’s amazing to be here. I’ve been dreaming of playing for Real Madrid for many years. I’m a very happy guy today. Very happy.

“I want to thank President Florentino Perez and all the people who have allowed me to be here.”

Mbappe then thanked the Madridistas and kissed the badge, drawing plaudits from fans.

“To my family, who are very happy. I see my mum, crying…. (pauses and kisses his crest). It’s an incredible, incredible day. Since I was a child I had the dream of playing and it means a lot,” he continued.

“I want to thank all the Madridistas. For many years they have given me a lot of love. Thank you.”

Lastly, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner pledged his life to Real Madrid — the club of his dreams.

Mbappe added:

“I now hope to live up to this club, the best in the world. I’m going to give my life for this club and this crest. I want to (chant again)… give a message to the children, I see a lot of them.

“I am very excited, it means a lot to me to be here. I am very happy to be part of the club of my dreams and the biggest club in the history of football.”

After the presentation, Mbappe took a lap around the stadium, kicking a few balls into the stands for them to catch. He also posed for photos, beaming with pride and happiness having officially become Real Madrid’s new No. 9.