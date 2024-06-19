Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the summer transfer window.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin enjoyed a breakthrough 2023-24 campaign with Real Madrid despite starting as the team’s third-choice goalkeeper. After Thibaut Courtois tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) just before the start of the season, Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga emerged as Real Madrid’s goalkeeper of choice. The Spaniard, however, could not impress under the crossbar, which allowed Lunin to take his spot.

Throughout the season, the 25-year-old produced multiple match-saving performances, notably in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League clashes against Manchester City and Bayern Munich, helping Madrid to the league title and the Champions League final.

Unfortunately, Lunin caught the flu just before the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, which made it easy for Carlo Ancelotti to pick the freshly fit Courtois in goal. The Belgian made some fine saves as Los Blancos beat Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin In The Crosshair Of 3 Premier League Clubs

Real Madrid are delighted with Lunin’s performances and see him as a part of their future. However, with Courtois operating at the top of his game, there is uncertainty about the Ukrainian’s game time. According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Lunin does not want to play second fiddle to Courtois anymore. This means there is a chance that he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium if he does not receive assurances from Ancelotti and Co.

Premier League sides Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City reportedly want to capitalize on the uncertainty around Lunin’s future to prize him away from the Spanish capital.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana got a lot of flak for making some blunders in the 2023-24 season. As per the aforementioned source, Erik ten Hag’s side could opt for a more reliable goalkeeper in the 2024-25 season. Arsenal, meanwhile, are likely to sell Aaron Ramsdale in the summer window, leaving David Raya as their only top goalkeeper. Adding Lunin to the mix could force the Spaniard to up his game.

Finally, there are Manchester City, who reportedly see Lunin as a viable alternative to 30-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. Lunin has shown he is comfortable with the ball at his feet, which is a prerequisite to serve in goal for Pep Guardiola.

Lunin has played only 48 games for Real Madrid since joining them in July 2018, keeping 16 clean sheets. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.