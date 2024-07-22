Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal is undoubtedly the most exciting 17-year-old in the world right now. After enjoying a breakout campaign with his boyhood club in the 2023-24 season, Yamal helped La Roja to the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024), emerging as the Best Young Player of the Tournament. Many believe Yamal has the potential to be as good or even better than Lionel Messi, as even the Argentine icon was not as impactful at 17.

Of course, Yamal is not the only one who has shown his quality in his teens. Quite a few have reached lofty valuations in their 17s, with a few proving their mettle while others losing the spark that helped them stand out. Today, we will meet some players who have reached insane valuations in their 17s and check out how they fared down the road. Here are the 10 most valuable 17-year-old players in soccer history:

#10 Pedri (Barcelona): €30 million ($32.65 million)

After impressing for Las Palmas U19, Pedri joined Barcelona for a basic fee of €5 million + €18 million in add-ons in September 2019. In November 2020, he emerged as one of the most valuable 17-year-olds in history, with his valuation reaching a lofty €30 million ($32.65 million).

Pedri became an integral part of Barca’s future in the 2020-21 season, after returning from his season-long loan at Las Palmas. Since then, he has played 143 games for the club across competitions, scoring 20 times and providing 13 assists. His heroics have helped Barca to one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana.

#9 Vinicius Jr. (Flamengo): €35 million ($38.10 million)

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. became the most valuable 17-year-old in Brazilian soccer during his time with Flamengo. The left-winger’s market value soared to a whopping €35 million ($38.10 million) in May 2018 — a couple of months before he signed for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr. has developed into one of the best players in the world, helping Real Madrid win three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, amongst other honors. The 24-year-old, who is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or, has so far played 264 games, scoring 83 goals and claiming 75 assists.

#8 Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): €45 million ($48.98 million)

Florian Wirtz touched €45 million ($48.98 million) market valuation at the tender age of 17 in February 2021 — roughly a year after he joined Bayer Leverkusen from FC Koln.

Wirtz has steadily developed into one of the finest attacking midfielders in the game, capable of single-handedly deciding the outcome of matches. In the 2023-24 season, Wirtz enjoyed the best run of his career, chipping in with 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga and DFB POkal and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League.

In total, Wirtz has played 152 games for Leverkusen’s senior team, recording 41 goals and 50 assists.

#7 Eduardo Camavinga (Stade Rennais): €50 million ($54.43 million)

Eduardo Camavinga reached a valuation of €50 million ($54.43 million) as a Stade Rennais player in October 2020. At the end of the 2020-21 season, Camavinga signed for Real Madrid for a reported €31 million ($33.73 million) fee.

Camavinga, who has served not only as a defensive midfielder but also as a left-back at Real Madrid, has played 145 games for the Merengues across competitions, scoring twice. He has helped the club to two La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues, amongst others.

#6 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund): €55 million ($59.87 million)

Jude Bellingham earned plaudits for his performances at Birmingham City. But he truly started his development after he joined Borussia Dortmund in July 2020. In May 2021, he became the most valuable 17-year-old in Bundesliga history, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €55 million ($59.87 million). Bellingham performed admirably during his time at Dortmund before sealing a massive €103 million ($112.08 million) move to Real Madrid in July 2023.

He enjoyed a splendid debut season at Real Madrid, scoring 23 goals in 42 games and winning the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League trophy, and Supercopa de Espana.

#5 Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG): €60 million ($65.31 million)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy graduate became the most valuable 17-year-old in French soccer history when his valuation climbed to €60 million ($65.31 million) in December 2023.

Zaire-Emery, who has been with PSG’s senior team since July 2022, is one of the cornerstones of the team’s future. The talented France international has played 74 games for Les Parisiens, scoring five times and providing seven assists.

#4 Endrick (Palmeiras): €60 million ($65.31 million)

Brazilian sensation Endrick broke Vinicius Jr.’s record as a Palmeiras player in June 2024, with his valuation creeping up to €60 million ($65.31 million). Endrick had agreed to join Real Madrid by then, but could not move to the Spanish capital as he was under 18.

Endrick, who will officially become a Real Madrid player on July 23 (after turning 18), played 82 games for Palmeiras’ senior team, scoring 21 times. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his fine form at one of the most demanding clubs in the world.

#3 Gavi (Barcelona): €60 million ($65.31 million)

La Masia graduate Gavi is the third name on the list, having reached a valuation of €60 million ($65.31 million) in June 2022. Gavi, who joined Barcelona’s youth system from Real Betis in July 2015, earned the official promotion to Barca’s first team in July 2021, and he has not looked back.

The central midfielder has played 111 games for the Blaugrana across tournaments, scoring seven times, providing 14 assists, and winning two trophies — one La Liga title and one Supercopa de Espana. Gavi is currently recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear but should be back in time for the start of the 2024-25 season.

#2 Ansu Fati (Barcelona): €80 million ($87.08 million)

Ansu Fati emerged as the most valuable 17-year-old in history in October 2020, with his estimated market valuation s0aring to €80 million ($87.08 million). The La Masia graduate spent three seasons with the senior team (2020/21–2022-23) but niggling injuries and underwhelming performances led to a loan spell away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fati could not impress during his Premier League run and has returned to Barca after scoring four times in 27 appearances. It will be interesting to see how new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick handles the Fati situation.

#1 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): €120 million ($130.62 million)

Lastly, we have Lamine Yamal, by far the most valuable 17-year-old in the history of the sport. The €120 million ($130.62 million) man shook the world in his first full season at Barcelona, recording six goals and 10 assists in 49 matches across competitions. He carried his heroics over to EURO 2024, chipping in with a goal and four assists to help Spain claim the trophy.

Yamal, who will wear Lionel Messi’s old No. 19 at Barcelona in 2024-25, is the club’s most gifted academy graduate since the Argentina icon himself. It is safe to say that exciting times are ahead for the Catalan giants.