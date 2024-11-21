Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur scout Mick Brown has said Real Madrid is “definitely interested” in signing William Saliba from Arsenal. Brown believes that although Saliba enjoys a lot of fanfare at Arsenal, an offer from Los Blancos will be tough for him to turn down.

Real Madrid is dealing with a massive injury crisis, with three of their key defenders recovering from Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tears. While David Alaba is slowly nearing full fitness, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal will not return to action before next season. Additionally, with Nacho gone, Los Merengues are spread dangerously thin at the back.

They do not want to be in a similar situation down the road and want to recruit a top center-back who can potentially start for them over the coming decade.

Mick Brown Says Real Madrid Is Very Much Interested in Arsenal Defender William Saliba

Real Madrid sees Saliba as the perfect man for the job, as the 23-year-old not only has age on his side but is also worthy of playing for a top club.

Discussing Madrid’s interest in Saliba, Brown said (via Football Insider):

“If Real Madrid want somebody, they usually get them. From what I’ve heard, he’s definitely one of the players they’re looking at and their interest is big. They’re in the market for a new defender because of the injury crisis they’ve got on their hands.

“But with Saliba, he’s one who they’ll think could come in and be at the club for ten years playing in that position because of his age. Real Madrid are always keen to sign the best players in every position, it’s what they do.”

He added:

“Saliba has a very good reputation that he’s built up from his time at Arsenal, so it’s no surprise to see Madrid are interested in signing him.

“It’s like when Ronaldo was at United, Sir Alex convinced him to stay for another year and then let him go. It’s very difficult for any player to turn down Real Madrid. Ronaldo was like a god at United and he still wanted to go. That’s the sort of club we’re talking about.”

Saliba has played 98 games for Arsenal in all competitions so far, scoring five goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2027.