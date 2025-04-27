Wrexham FC have made English soccer history by becoming the first club to ever secure three consecutive promotions.

Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have guided the Welsh side to their third straight promotion since buying the club, with Wrexham now playing Championship football next season.

Wrexham Secure Third Consecutive Promotion

Ever since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought National League club Wrexham, their fortunes have changed to quite some tune.

In their first full season as Wrexham FC owners, the Welsh side secured promotion into the Football League where they would now be playing their soccer in League Two.

Their first season back in the English fourth tier was another strong one, earning back-to-back promotions. This meant that in just two season Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham had secured two promotions.

Their task in the 2024/25 season was to be a tough one in League One, or so people thought. A top half finish in League One would probably have been a reasonable season for the Red Dragons.

James McClean and co didn’t just achieve a top half finish, but the secured yet another promotion. After defeating Charlton 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground to secure second place behind champion Birmingham City, this meant a third consecutive promotion for Reynolds, McElhenney and co.

After securing a second place finish in League One with a 3-0 victory over Charlton on 26th April, this meant that Wrexham AFC secured their third straight promotion in a row.

From the National League to the Championship in just three season. From the fifth tier of English football to the second. What an achievement from Phil Parkinson’s men in red.

Ever since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds acquired Wrexham FC, it has been nothing short of a fairy tale what they have achieved.

The Canadian actor and the American actor have invested a lot of time, effort and money into the Red Dragons, and boy has it paid off.

Yes, money, investment and a big backing can help a huge amount when it comes to climbing the Football League pyramid. However, that isn’t all that Reynolds and McElhenney have brough to Wrexham.

They have brough a togetherness, a sense of belonging and an incredible feel-good factor to the Racecourse Ground. They couldn’t have done it without the fans, players and staff that helped them along to way to make history.

Now all that’s left is for Reynolds & McElhenney to get one more promotion and little old Wrexham will be in the Premier League! Talk about a Hollywood story.