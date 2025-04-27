Soccer

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham Make History Becoming First Club In English Soccer History To Secure Three Consecutive Promotions

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 1
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 1

Wrexham FC have made English soccer history by becoming the first club to ever secure three consecutive promotions.

Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have guided the Welsh side to their third straight promotion since buying the club, with Wrexham now playing Championship football next season.

Wrexham Secure Third Consecutive Promotion

Ever since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought National League club Wrexham, their fortunes have changed to quite some tune.

In their first full season as Wrexham FC owners, the Welsh side secured promotion into the Football League where they would now be playing their soccer in League Two.

Their first season back in the English fourth tier was another strong one, earning back-to-back promotions. This meant that in just two season Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham had secured two promotions.

Their task in the 2024/25 season was to be a tough one in League One, or so people thought. A top half finish in League One would probably have been a reasonable season for the Red Dragons.

James McClean and co didn’t just achieve a top half finish, but the secured yet another promotion. After defeating Charlton 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground to secure second place behind champion Birmingham City, this meant a third consecutive promotion for Reynolds, McElhenney and co.

Wrexham Make English Soccer History

After securing a second place finish in League One with a 3-0 victory over Charlton on 26th April, this meant that Wrexham AFC secured their third straight promotion in a row.

From the National League to the Championship in just three season. From the fifth tier of English football to the second. What an achievement from Phil Parkinson’s men in red.

After securing three promotions in as many seasons, Wrexham have made history. The Welsh side have officially become the first club in English soccer history to win back-to-back-to-back promotions.

That’s right, Wrexham became the first club in English soccer history to secure promotion in three consecutive seasons.

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Guide Wrexham To Third Promotion

Ever since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds acquired Wrexham FC, it has been nothing short of a fairy tale what they have achieved.

The Canadian actor and the American actor have invested a lot of time, effort and money into the Red Dragons, and boy has it paid off.

Yes, money, investment and a big backing can help a huge amount when it comes to climbing the Football League pyramid. However, that isn’t all that Reynolds and McElhenney have brough to Wrexham.

They have brough a togetherness, a sense of belonging and an incredible feel-good factor to the Racecourse Ground. They couldn’t have done it without the fans, players and staff that helped them along to way to make history.

Wrexham AFC have made history and officially become the first club in English soccer history to secure three consecutive promotions. From the National league to the Championship in just three seasons. Quite staggering.

Now all that’s left is for Reynolds & McElhenney to get one more promotion and little old Wrexham will be in the Premier League! Talk about a Hollywood story.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 1
Soccer

LATEST Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham Make History Becoming First Club In English Soccer History To Secure Three Consecutive Promotions

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025
jadon sancho
Soccer
What Is Next For Jadon Sancho? Premier League Star At Career Crossroad As Chelsea and Manchester United Not Interested
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 26 2025

Jadon Sancho has a huge decision to make this summer as his career begins to dwindle away, so what could be next for the 25-year-old? Jadon Sancho Transfer News The…

Darwin Nunez Transfer News
Soccer
Who Will Darwin Nunez Join In Summer Transfer Window? Uruguayan Linked With Move Away From Liverpool Amid Contract Clause Issues
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 25 2025

Darwin Nunez has endured a difficult time with Liverpool and the Uruguayan could transfer away Anfield after the latest news over his contract – but who could the 25-year-old join?…

Vinicius Jr Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Shuts Down Rumors Over Vinicius Jr Moving To Saudi Arabia
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
zahawilfried
Soccer
Wilfried Zaha Makes Surprise Loan Move To MLS Side After Disappointing Spell In Europe
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 23 2025
Champions League MD7 Roundup
Soccer
Champions League MD7 Roundup: Manchester City Suffer Damaging Defeat As Liverpool Seal Top 8 Finish
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 23 2025
Manchester City Marmoush
Soccer
Omar Marmoush Joins Manchester City From Eintracht Frankfurt In $73m Move
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 23 2025
Arrow to top