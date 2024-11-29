Arsenal legend Alan Smith has heaped praise on “brilliant” Bukayo Saka, warning the Gunners that they must start delivering trophies to keep hold of their superstar.

Arsenal academy graduate Saka is one of the best forwards in the Premier League. He is a natural leader, works tirelessly from start to finish, is excellent in one-on-one situations, creates goalscoring opportunities out of thin air, and knows how to take his chances as well. Saka is the poster boy of Mikel Arteta‘s project in North London, and the club is hopeful of keeping him for as long as possible.

Alan Smith Thinks Arsenal Needs to Win Trophies to Keep Bukayo Saka

Saka signed his last contract extension in May 2023, committing to remain at the club until June 2027. Saka will be almost 26 by the time his Arsenal contract expires, and he would ideally want to be at a club where he can regularly fight for collective and individual honors.

Discussing Saka’s future at Arsenal, Smith told Mega Dice (via Daily Star):

“It’s hard to say whether I think he’ll stay at Arsenal for a long time as it always depends on where the club is and if they’re challenging for honors.

“If they are, then a lot of top-class players will feel like there’s no need to move. I think Saka is one of those players, but if there’s a dip in the club’s fortune – you want to be winning trophies – and I’m sure Saka falls into that category.”

Smith then went on to classify Saka as world-class, even though he admitted that he was not sure what that term meant.

“I would classify Saka as world-class, but I never really know what that means,” Smith added.

“You can’t overlook what he does week-in, week-out for Arsenal as well as doing ever so well for England as well. He’s a brilliant player with a great attitude to the game and is very tough to tie down when he’s in form.”

Saka has played 243 games for Arsenal throughout his career. He has scored 64 goals and provided 59 assists, winning one FA Cup and two FA Community Shields.