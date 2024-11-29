Soccer

‘It Always Depends on Where the Club Is’ – Alan Smith Says Arsenal Must Win Trophies to Keep World Class Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has heaped praise on “brilliant” Bukayo Saka, warning the Gunners that they must start delivering trophies to keep hold of their superstar.

Arsenal academy graduate Saka is one of the best forwards in the Premier League. He is a natural leader, works tirelessly from start to finish, is excellent in one-on-one situations, creates goalscoring opportunities out of thin air, and knows how to take his chances as well. Saka is the poster boy of Mikel Arteta‘s project in North London, and the club is hopeful of keeping him for as long as possible.

Alan Smith Thinks Arsenal Needs to Win Trophies to Keep Bukayo Saka

Saka signed his last contract extension in May 2023, committing to remain at the club until June 2027. Saka will be almost 26 by the time his Arsenal contract expires, and he would ideally want to be at a club where he can regularly fight for collective and individual honors.

Discussing Saka’s future at Arsenal, Smith told Mega Dice (via Daily Star):

It’s hard to say whether I think he’ll stay at Arsenal for a long time as it always depends on where the club is and if they’re challenging for honors.

If they are, then a lot of top-class players will feel like there’s no need to move. I think Saka is one of those players, but if there’s a dip in the club’s fortune – you want to be winning trophies – and I’m sure Saka falls into that category.

Smith then went on to classify Saka as world-class, even though he admitted that he was not sure what that term meant.

I would classify Saka as world-class, but I never really know what that means,” Smith added.

You can’t overlook what he does week-in, week-out for Arsenal as well as doing ever so well for England as well. He’s a brilliant player with a great attitude to the game and is very tough to tie down when he’s in form.”

Saka has played 243 games for Arsenal throughout his career. He has scored 64 goals and provided 59 assists, winning one FA Cup and two FA Community Shields.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Mohamed Salah Liverpool vs Erling Haaland Manchester City
Soccer

LATEST Liverpool vs Manchester City: Where to Watch in US, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 29 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
‘It Always Depends on Where the Club Is’ – Alan Smith Says Arsenal Must Win Trophies to Keep World Class Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 29 2024

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has heaped praise on “brilliant” Bukayo Saka, warning the Gunners that they must start delivering trophies to keep hold of their superstar. Arsenal academy graduate Saka…

Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Regular a Major Doubt for Las Palmas Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 29 2024

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez is reportedly a major doubt for the La Liga clash with Las Palmas on Saturday, November 30. Martinez, 33, has been a key cog in Hansi…

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Trio Will Be Available for Getafe Clash Following Midweek Injury Scare
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 29 2024
Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim
Soccer
‘He Takes Too Many Touches’ – Ruben Amorim Urges Manchester United Star to Improve After UEFA Europa League Scare
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 29 2024
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
Premier League: Chris Sutton Explains Why Liverpool Has the Edge Over Manchester City and Arsenal in the Title Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 28 2024
Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim
Soccer
‘It’s a Good Opportunity’ – Mick Brown Backs Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim to Make Wholesale Changes in Europa League Clash With Bodo/Glimt
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 28 2024
Arrow to top