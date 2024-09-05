Soccer

“He always makes a difference” – Fabio Cannavaro Names Only Serie A Player Who Can Play For Real Madrid or Man City; Sends Ballon d’Or Warning To Dani Carvajal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Fabio Cannavaro Ballon d'Or
Fabio Cannavaro Ballon d'Or

Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro has lauded Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after he cracked the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, claiming he is the only Serie A player good enough to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City. The 2006 Ballon d’Or winner also sent a warning to Golden Ball aspirant Dani Carvajal, suggesting the award is not fair to defenders.

On Wednesday, September 4, France Football released a 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. The list, which did not include either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for the first time since 2003, only had five players from Serie A. Apart from Inter’s Martinez, there were Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu, and Roma pair Mats Hummels and Artem Dovbyk.

Fabio Cannavaro Claims  Lautaro Martinez Is Good Enough For Real Madrid Or Manchester City

Commenting on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, the 2006 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Football-Italia):

You can’t question Lautaro. He won the title and Copa America, and he always makes a difference. 

I hope Serie A and Inter will never lose him. When I think about Serie A footballers who could play for Man City or Real Madrid, I think of Lautaro and perhaps nobody else.

Martinez had a splendid year for Inter Milan and Argentina. He scored 24 goals and claimed six assists in 33 games as the Nerazzurri won the title. He was equally prolific for Argentina in the 2024 Copa America, netting five times in six games.

Fabio Cannavaro Gives Ballon d’Or Warning To Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid right-back Carvajal is the only player on the 30-man shortlist who won the league title, the UEFA Champions League, and the 2024 European Championship. He also turned out to be a key player in all three competitions. Cannavaro, however, is seemingly not confident of his chances of winning the Golden Ball.

The former Real Madrid center-back said:

He [Carvajal] won everything. But a defender must do extraordinary things to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Cannavaro, who won 138 caps for Italy, was the last defender to win the coveted Ballon d’Or trophy. The ex-Juventus star’s triumph came on the back of Italy’s FIFA World Cup win in 2006.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Mikel Arteta Will Assess Loanee Before Giving Clear Verdict In 2025

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 05 2024
Kyle Walker Is A Manchester City And England Star
Soccer
“I’m disappointed” – Manchester City Ace Kyle Walker Reacts After Being Left Out Of Nations League Squad By New England Boss Lee Carsley
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 05 2024

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has expressed his disappointment after failing to make Lee Carsley’s first squad as England manager. Carsley, who is serving as the Three Lions’ interim manager,…

Fabio Cannavaro Ballon d'Or
Soccer
“He always makes a difference” – Fabio Cannavaro Names Only Serie A Player Who Can Play For Real Madrid or Man City; Sends Ballon d’Or Warning To Dani Carvajal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 05 2024

Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro has lauded Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after he cracked the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, claiming he is the only Serie A player…

Ballon d'Or Award
Soccer
Ballon d’Or 2024: Top 5 Favorites For The Iconic Individual Accolade
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 05 2024
Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr.
Soccer
“We have a very large margin for evolution” – Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr. Claims Spain Must Beat Racism To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Suggests Out-Of-Favor Star Likely To Stay At Old Trafford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
“They’re challengers now” – Micah Richards Backs Liverpool To Fight Manchester City & Arsenal For Premier League Title
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024
Arrow to top