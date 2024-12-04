Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Interested in Signing Non-Transferable Arsenal Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

European champions Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhaes. The All-Whites, however, look destined to fail, as the Gunners consider the Brazilian non-transferable.

Real Madrid Is Stretched Too Thin at the Back

La Liga giants Real Madrid are going through a mega injury crisis. Last season, they lost Eder Militao to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear early in the season. A few months later, another first-choice center-back David Alaba suffered an ACL rupture, thus crashing out of the campaign. Real Madrid managed almost the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign with Antonio Rudiger and Nacho, winning the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana.

Over the summer, Nacho left Real Madrid. A few games in, Militao once again tore his ACL, leaving Los Blancos with Rudiger and Castila man Raul Asencio at the back. Coach Carlo Ancelotti does not have enough faith in Jesus Vallejo whereas Alaba has yet to prove his fitness since his ACL tear.

To make matters worse, Los Merengues lost Dani Carvajal to a nasty ACL tear in October, leaving them without a natural right-back.

Madrid Like Gabriel But Arsenal Unwilling to Sell

Real Madrid have been scouring the market in search of defenders, and according to Fichajes.net, they are quite a big fan of Arsenal center-back Gabriel. The Brazilian center-back has been firing on all cylinders under Mikel Arteta and is seen as one of the best defenders in the world. He is an exceptional leader on the pitch, possesses fine distribution skills, rarely makes a mistake, and is also an exemplary figure in the dressing room.

Real Madrid would reportedly love to have him, but Arsenal are unlikely to sell one of their first-choice center-backs. As per the aforementioned report, Gabriel is currently worth around €75 million ($78.8 million). But Arsenal have made it clear that they will not even listen to offers under €100 million ($105 million). Even if some club ends up tabling such a lucrative offer, Arsenal are likely to turn it down to keep their core intact.

The North London club see Gabriel as an integral part of their sporting project, and they are not willing to jeopardize it no matter the price. This degree of commitment has made it impossible for Real Madrid to attain Gabriel, at least in the coming transfer windows.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
