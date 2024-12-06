Club legend Paul Merson has heaped praise on Arsenal for making the most of their set pieces this season. The former England international believes that no Premier League team has been as threatening as the Gunners from set pieces.

Arsenal Have Been Ruthless From Set Pieces This Season

Arsenal’s ability to hurt opponents from dead-ball situations shone through in their Premier League Matchday 14 clash with Manchester United. The North London giants claimed a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils, with Jurrien Timber and William Saliba finding the back of the net.

Timber’s goal came from an excellent Declan Rice corner in the 54th minute, with him glancing the Englishman’s near-post delivery into the back of the net. Nineteen minutes later, Thomas Partey met Bukayo Saka’s corner from the right side, sending it toward Saliba, who pushed the ball past the goalline with his back. It marked Arsenal’s 22nd goal from a set piece this season.

Paul Merson Hails Gunners’ Set-Piece Prowess

In his column for Sportskeeda, Merson hailed the work set-piece coach Nicolas Jover has done, claiming Arsenal has been outperforming every other team in the Premier League this season.

“I can’t help but admire what Arsenal have done with their set pieces,” said Merson.

“They always look like they will score and it’s absolutely amazing. You watch other teams’ set-pieces and they swing it in but the goalkeeper comes out and catches it easily. Arsenal send in each corner with so much power and it gives the goalkeepers no chance, that strategy is working so well for them.”

After finishing second in the last two seasons, Arsenal are keen to end their Premier League drought this term. Mikel Arteta’s side had a difficult start to the 2024-25 Premier League season, with them struggling to put their best foot forward due to injuries to key players. Luckily for Arsenal, injuries have subsided over the last few weeks, allowing the North Londoners to get their mojo back.

Having gone four games without defeat (3 wins), Arsenal has climbed up to third place in the Premier League rankings. Arteta’s men are level on points with second-placed Chelsea but are trailing on goal difference (16 vs 14).