Soccer

‘That Strategy Is Working So Well for Them’ – Paul Merson Lauds Arsenal for Doing Something Unmatched This Season

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Club legend Paul Merson has heaped praise on Arsenal for making the most of their set pieces this season. The former England international believes that no Premier League team has been as threatening as the Gunners from set pieces.

Arsenal Have Been Ruthless From Set Pieces This Season

Arsenal’s ability to hurt opponents from dead-ball situations shone through in their Premier League Matchday 14 clash with Manchester United. The North London giants claimed a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils, with Jurrien Timber and William Saliba finding the back of the net.

Timber’s goal came from an excellent Declan Rice corner in the 54th minute, with him glancing the Englishman’s near-post delivery into the back of the net. Nineteen minutes later, Thomas Partey met Bukayo Saka’s corner from the right side, sending it toward Saliba, who pushed the ball past the goalline with his back. It marked Arsenal’s 22nd goal from a set piece this season.

Paul Merson Hails Gunners’ Set-Piece Prowess

In his column for Sportskeeda, Merson hailed the work set-piece coach Nicolas Jover has done, claiming Arsenal has been outperforming every other team in the Premier League this season.

I can’t help but admire what Arsenal have done with their set pieces,” said Merson.

They always look like they will score and it’s absolutely amazing. You watch other teams’ set-pieces and they swing it in but the goalkeeper comes out and catches it easily. Arsenal send in each corner with so much power and it gives the goalkeepers no chance, that strategy is working so well for them.

After finishing second in the last two seasons, Arsenal are keen to end their Premier League drought this term. Mikel Arteta’s side had a difficult start to the 2024-25 Premier League season, with them struggling to put their best foot forward due to injuries to key players. Luckily for Arsenal, injuries have subsided over the last few weeks, allowing the North Londoners to get their mojo back.

Having gone four games without defeat (3 wins), Arsenal has climbed up to third place in the Premier League rankings. Arteta’s men are level on points with second-placed Chelsea but are trailing on goal difference (16 vs 14).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer

LATEST ‘That Strategy Is Working So Well for Them’ – Paul Merson Lauds Arsenal for Doing Something Unmatched This Season

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 06 2024
Lionel Messi Is a Barcelona Icon
Soccer
‘You Can Never Settle’ – Lionel Messi Reveals What He Expects to See From Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 06 2024

Club legend Lionel Messi has expressed his desire to see Barcelona win La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, once again emerging as the most dominant…

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Sets Sights on Experienced Premier League Attacker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 06 2024

In an unexpected turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for European champions Real Madrid. The 32-year-old winger will see his Tottenham…

Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano: Barcelona Makes Initial Proposal to Bayer Leverkusen Player
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 06 2024
Tottenham vs Chelsea
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 06 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Contract News: Fabrizio Romano Explains How Erik ten Hag Hurt Key Player’s Contract Renewal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Tottenham Hotspur Joins Manchester United in Race to Sign Barcelona Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024
Arrow to top