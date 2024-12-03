Soccer

'It Will Be Comfortable and Easy' – Paul Merson Predicts Arsenal Will 'Destroy' Manchester United in Premier League Showdown

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has predicted that the Gunners will claim an emphatic victory over Manchester United in their midweek Premier League meeting. Merson praised Arsenal’s playing style, saying he would be “shocked” if Man Utd avoided a routing at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (December 4).

Manchester United Has Looked Steady in Recent Games

After a dreadful run under Erik ten Hag, which resulted in the Dutchman’s dismissal, Manchester United has managed to capture a bit of momentum. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy laid the foundation by taking United to three wins and a draw in four games. New manager Ruben Amorim has now picked up right where he left off, overseeing two wins and a draw in three outings.

Man Utd produced a performance to remember in their most recent outing, claiming an emphatic 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both scored a brace to secure a mega victory for the Mancunians.

Paul Merson Predicts Massive Win for Arsenal

Amorim will face the biggest test of his short Manchester United managerial spell this Wednesday when he takes his team to the Emirates Stadium. Although Man Utd is coming into the game on the back of a fine run of results, Merson does not think it will be much of a contest.

In his column for Sportskeeda, the Englishman wrote:

I don’t see anything but an Arsenal win here, it will be comfortable and easy. I’d even go three or four nil to Arsenal in this one, they will destroy Manchester United. We shouldn’t get carried away by that Manchester United win against Everton. I watched them against Bodo/Glimt and they weren’t great.

Ipswich were also by far the better team when they met during Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge. Considering how well Arsenal are playing now, I’d be shocked if they don’t win three or four nil at the Emirates.”

He added:

Arsenal work day in and day out on their set-pieces and it’s clearly showing this season. It’s not just luck that they are scoring so much from such situations. However, the one thing that could work in favor of United in this game is the suspension of Lisandro Martinez. He’s not the tallest of defenders and will now most likely be replaced by Harry Maguire, who is like a magnet when defending set-pieces.

But United are still working on their best shape under Amorim, while Arsenal under Arteta are flying at the moment. The Arsenal players know everything about their game and you will see that on the pitch in this game. I don’t see any other result than an Arsenal win, but I will go kind on the scoreline.

Paul Merson’s Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty

