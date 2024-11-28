Soccer

Premier League: Chris Sutton Explains Why Liverpool Has the Edge Over Manchester City and Arsenal in the Title Race

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Former Chelsea player Chris Sutton has said Liverpool are the favorites to win the Premier League title this season. According to Sutton, the Reds’ squad depth gives them an advantage over Manchester City and Arsenal in the grueling race for the English top-flight championship.

Liverpool Have Been in a League of Their Own

Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot has been enjoying a dream debut campaign at Liverpool. The Reds have tangibly improved under him, playing the game with a lot more composure and clinicalness. Their rise has coincided with Manchester City and Arsenal’s poor run of form, which has allowed them to open up a sizable advantage at the top of the Premier League rankings.

So far, Slot’s men have amassed 31 points from 12 games in the Premier League (10 W, 1 D, 1 L). Manchester City (7 W, 2 D, 3L) is in second place with 23 points while Arsenal is fourth with 22 (6 W, 4D, 2 L).

Liverpool have also been in imperious form in the UEFA Champions League, emerging as the only team with a 100% record. Their most recent triumph came on Wednesday night (November 27) against reigning European champions Real Madrid. Alexis Mac Allister (52′) and Cody Gakpo (76′) found the back of the net in the second half while substitute goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denied Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot (61′). The game ended 2-0 at Anfield Stadium, keeping Liverpool at the top of the Champions League rankings.

Chris Sutton Explains Why the Reds Have the Edge Over Manchester City and Arsenal

Speaking after Liverpool’s win over Real Madrid, Sutton declared Liverpool were the favorites for the Premier League title. He explained (via TBR):

What Liverpool have that Man City and Arsenal don’t is a greater strength in depth in their squad. You look at the goalkeeping position, Caoimhin Kelleher has always been outstanding, he’s got a brilliant temperament.

In many respects, it was not a great surprise to see him save a penalty. Kylian Mbappe is normally lethal but had his boots on the wrong feet tonight. You look at the right back position, Conor Bradley looked to have done his hamstring tonight but they have Trent Alexander-Arnold to come back in for Man City at the weekend.” 

Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield Stadium this Sunday, December 1. A win will put the Reds 11 points clear of the reigning English champions, making it almost impossible for City to return to the title race.

