They say, “all’s well that ends well.” No matter how difficult the year was, it is important to end it on a high — cap off the month of December in the best possible way.

Premier League clubs, who infamously do not get a holiday break in December, live by this saying, doing all they can to maximize gains over the month. In the list below, we will take a look at five clubs that have amassed the highest number of Premier League points in December and predict how they will fare this year. Let’s begin!

#5 Tottenham Hotspur — 298 Points

Tottenham Hotspur have been the fifth-most prolific Premier League team in December, having taken 298 points from 177 games since the 1992-93 season.

Tottenham, who are in seventh place with 20 points, have been wildly inconsistent this season, beating big teams and dropping points against weaker opponents. We expect the trend to continue for the rest of December.

They started the month with a 1-1 draw with Fulham. They will now face Bournemouth (December 5), Chelsea (December 8), Southampton (December 15), Liverpool (December 22), Nottingham Forest (December 26), and Wolverhampton Wanderers (December 29). We are backing Spurs to beat Chelsea and hold Liverpool to a draw, but the away tie at Southampton could prove to be tricky.

Our prediction: 13 points for Tottenham Hotspur.

#4 Arsenal — 314 Points

Championship contenders Arsenal is in fourth place, having snatched 314 points from 179 games since the Premier League came into being in the 1992-93 season.

The North Londoners have not been as clinical as they should have been, but they are still in the running for the title. They are currently in second place in the standings after amassing 25 points from 13 matches, sitting nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal have a decent set of fixtures to deal with in December, with them facing Manchester United (December 4), Fulham (December 8), Everton (December 14), Crystal Palace (December 21), and Ipswich Town (December 27). The United clash is easily the most high profile, but we believe it will be a straightforward win for them in that game. Fulham, however, could pose a challenge and hold them to a draw.

Our prediction: 13 points for Arsenal.

#3 Chelsea — 327 Points

Chelsea have historically been quite brilliant in December, picking up an impressive 327 points in 180 Premier League games since the 1992-93 season.

After a mediocre start, Enzo Maresca has gotten to grips with his Chelsea team, making them play an entertaining brand of soccer. The Blues have amassed 25 points from 13 games so far and are in third place in the top-flight rankings.

The Pensioners kicked December off with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa. They will next face Southampton (December 4), Tottenham Hotspur (December 8), Brentford (December 15), Everton (December 22), Fulham (December 26), and Ipswich Town (December 30). The away ties at Tottenham and Ipswich could be tricky for Chelsea, and we expect them to drop a few points in those games.

Our prediction: 13 points for Chelsea.

#2 Liverpool — 348 Points

In second place, we have Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Reds, who have won 19 English top-flight titles, have secured 348 points from 178 Premier League games in December.

Liverpool, who opened the month with a 2-0 win over Manchester City, will face Newcastle United (December 4), Everton (December 7), Fulham (December 14), Tottenham Hotspur (December 22), Leicester City (December 26), and West Ham United (December 28) over the coming four weeks. Arne Slot’s men have been absolutely ruthless — nine points ahead in the championship race — so far and we are backing them to beat every team but Tottenham this month.

Our prediction: 16 points for Liverpool.

#1 Manchester United – 383 Points

Record 20-time English champions Manchester United have claimed the top spot, having amassed 383 points from 182 games in December since the Premier League formed in the 1992-93 season.

Under the tutelage of Ruben Amorim, Man Utd opened December with a thumping 4-0 win over Everton. They will play six more Premier League games over the course of the month, facing Arsenal (December 4), Nottingham Forest (December 7), Manchester City (December 15), Bournemouth (December 22), Wolverhampton Wanderers (December 26), and Newcastle United (December 30).

The Red Devils have gone three games without defeat under Amorim, but we do not expect them to keep the record intact against Arsenal and City in December.

Our prediction: 10 points for Manchester United.