What Is Next For Jadon Sancho? Premier League Star At Career Crossroad As Chelsea and Manchester United Not Interested

Louis Fargher
Jadon Sancho has a huge decision to make this summer as his career begins to dwindle away, so what could be next for the 25-year-old?

Jadon Sancho Transfer News

The former Borussia Dortmund star has endured a disappointing time on loan at Chelsea from Manchester United and is now in an interesting situation.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the 25-year-old has started 18 matches in the Premier League and accumulated eight goal contributions (3G+5A).

However, only one two of these goal contributions have come in 2025 and Sancho’s goal against Ipswich on April 13 was his first Premier League goal since December 8 last year.

His loan to Chelsea was completed with an obligation to buy for around $25-$30 million, however, the Blues also have a ‘get-out’ clause which would cost around $7m to see Sancho return to Manchester United.

With time ticking, we have looked at what could be next for Jadon Sancho.

Will Chelsea Sign Jadon Sancho?

As previously mentioned, there was an obligation to buy in Chelsea’s loan deal with Manchester United and after his strong start with the Blues many expected that to be fulfilled.

However, after a major drop in performance it now seems unlikely that Enzo Maresca will commit to signing the winger and instead, Chelsea will pay the $6m to send Sancho back to Manchester.

There are still games to play in the Premier League and Chelsea are also in the Europa Conference League semi-finals so if Sancho can impress then the Blues could spend the $25-$30m.

Could Manchester United Keep Sancho?

Another option for Sancho could be a return to Manchester United as Ruben Amorim is yet to work with the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Sancho’s situation at Manchester United took a turn in the early stages of the 2023/24 season after a very public fallout with Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman criticised Sancho’s performance in training and the Englishman took to social media to vent his frustrations at the managers’ comments.

Obviously Ten Hag is no longer at Manchester United and new manager, Ruben Amorim, may be looking to re-introduce Sancho to the side.

However, this could be unlikely as the Red Devils need to raise funds to strengthen this summer and have already been linked with Wolves star, Matheus Cunha.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Casemiro are expected to leave the club while Marcus Rashford, Antony and Sancho are all out on loan and are reportedly key to making the most profit possible.

Are Borussia Dortmund Interested In Jadon Sancho?

Jadon Sancho made his name in Germany after some superb performances for Borussia Dortmund and this earned the winger a $80m move to Manchester United.

After his fallout with Erik ten Hag, Sancho went on to sign for Dortmund on loan and showed glimpses of his best – especially in the Champions League.

The German side did not commit to a permanent move as Sancho’s transfer fee and wage demands were too much of an ask.

However, as Sancho’s stock continues to drop in the Premier League, the Bundesliga side may be interested in signing the 25-year-old in a cheaper deal.

Could A Move To Saudi Arabia Be Next For Jadon Sancho?

Now, another possibility is a move to Saudi Arabia as the Middle East continues to grow in the sport and bring in some of the worlds’ biggest players.

Star players have decided to join the Saudi Pro League, with the league offering some huge contracts and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema earning over $1m per week.

At just 25-years-old, Sancho may want to continue playing in Europe and the majority of reports indicate to a move within the top five leagues.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
