Who Will Darwin Nunez Join In Summer Transfer Window? Uruguayan Linked With Move Away From Liverpool Amid Contract Clause Issues

Louis Fargher
Darwin Nunez Transfer News
Darwin Nunez has endured a difficult time with Liverpool and the Uruguayan could transfer away Anfield after the latest news over his contract – but who could the 25-year-old join?

The Uruguayan international joined Liverpool for around $85 million (plus $29m in additional add-ons) in June 2022 and has failed to live up to this price tag.

Since joining the Reds, the former Benfica star has scored 40 goals in 138 appearances winning the Carabao Cup and is likely to add a Premier League winners medal this season.

Scoring 40 goals, alongside 26 assists, is not a catastrophic return by any metric, however, Nunez’s overall performances and wasteful moments have left Liverpool fans questioning his place in the team.

Recent reports revealed that a clause in Nunez’s contract means that if he makes one more start for Liverpool, then the club will have to pay around $5.7m to Benfica as he would have started 60 matches.

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, denied claims that Liverpool are not starting the striker for financial reasons but this uncertainty has ignited rumours over a move away from Anfield.

With that said, plenty of clubs are said to be interested in the Uruguayan and we have looked into the most likely destinations for Nunez this summer.

Could Darwin Nunez Move To Saudi Arabia?

The Liverpool star was involved in transfer rumors over a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Several of the world’s biggest stars have made the switch to Saudi Arabia as the league continues to grow, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante ending their career in the Middle East.

However, it is not just veteran players that have joined the Saudi Pro League with players like Jhon Duran, Ivan Toney and Gabriel Viega joining in their early/prime stages.

Some of Nunez’s former Liverpool teammates are also playing in Saudi Arabia, with Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum all competing in the SPL.

At 25-years-old, Nunez may feel he has something to prove in Europe before heading over to Saudi Arabia but reports suggest this could be the most likely move due to the money involved in both the transfer fee and contract.

Are Atletico Madrid Interested In Darwin Nunez?

Online soccer fans have labelled Darwin Nunez as the perfect fit for Atletico Madrid, as his fiery and passionate character could fit perfectly with Diego Simeone’s approach.

Some reports have also suggested that the Spanish side are interested in the Liverpool star and view him as the long-term replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico have scored 56 goals in 33 LaLiga matches, which is 10 less than Real Madrid and 33 less than table-topping Barcelona – so this could be an area they are trying to improve on in the summer.

Will Inter Milan Sign Darwin Nunez?

Inter Milan could be in the market for a new striker in the summer as star talisman, Lautaro Martinez, continues to be linked with a move away from the San Siro.

The Argentinian international has contributed to 27 goals in 45 appearances for Inter this season and at 27-years-old this may be his best chance to secure a move.

If this exit does come to fruition, then a move for Darwin Nunez could become increasingly more like and may be the change of scenery the Liverpool striker needs.

Could Darwin Nunez Move To Another Premier League Club?

Now moving on to the final and most unlikely possibility, Darwin Nunez could stay in England and join another Premier League side.

This switch seems improbable as the 25-year-old’s reputation in England has taken a huge knock due to his viral moments of missing simple chances.

However, several clubs in the Premier League are looking for a striker this summer, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all on the hunt for a new talisman.

Moving to a ‘big six’ rival would be extremely unlikely as Premier League sides tend to avoid deals if they can – but if Nunez wants to prove himself in England then it could be a smart decision.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Louis Fargher

Darwin Nunez Transfer News
